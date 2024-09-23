Know which Telugu hero competed with Mega Star Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a name synonymous with Tollywood, boasting an unparalleled career spanning 45 years. His legacy extends beyond acting and fight sequences, encompassing his iconic dance moves that earned him a recent Guinness World Record. While several stars emerged after his debut in 1979, none could quite reach his stature. However, one actor, Suman, presented stiff competition during Chiranjeevi's early career. Despite facing setbacks due to personal controversies, Suman's initial journey in the industry saw him go head-to-head with the megastar.

In an interview, Suman shared interesting insights about his competition with Chiranjeevi during their early days. He stated that he never intended to compete with Chiranjeevi. The anchor then asked if it was true that Chiranjeevi himself acknowledged Suman's competition, saying, 'You have become the Megastar now; you are what I wanted to be.'

actor suman

Responding to this, Suman clarified that Chiranjeevi never said such a thing to him, and he never considered himself a competitor to Chiranjeevi. He explained that he unintentionally became a competitor to Chiranjeevi. During that time, NTR became the Chief Minister, and Chiranjeevi was on the rise, excelling in fights and acting. This brought Chiranjeevi a good reputation as a new-age hero.

kollywood actor suman

Suman added that he was also doing fights and acting alongside Chiranjeevi, but Chiranjeevi was a good dancer, which attracted the audience. He acknowledged that there might be many dancers now, but Chiranjeevi is the only one who can dance without looking at the floor.

Suman revealed that some of his films competed with Chiranjeevi's films in terms of collections, but he never saw it as a competition. He emphasized that entering the film industry was a great thing, and achieving so much was even greater.

