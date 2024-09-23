Know which Telugu hero competed with Mega Star Chiranjeevi

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 7:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 7:39 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi Konidela

    Megastar Chiranjeevi is a name synonymous with Tollywood, boasting an unparalleled career spanning 45 years. His legacy extends beyond acting and fight sequences, encompassing his iconic dance moves that earned him a recent Guinness World Record. In 1979, Chiranjeevi stepped into the world of cinema.

    article_image2

    With his talent, he rose to become the Megastar of the industry. While other star heroes emerged after Chiranjeevi, none could match his level of success. However, there was one actor who gave Chiranjeevi tough competition at the beginning of his career. That actor is none other than Suman. Due to controversies in his personal life, Suman's career took a backseat after he was imprisoned.

    article_image3

    In an interview, Suman shared interesting insights about his competition with Chiranjeevi during their early days. He stated that he never intended to compete with Chiranjeevi. The anchor then asked if it was true that Chiranjeevi himself acknowledged Suman's competition, saying, 'You have become the Megastar now; you are what I wanted to be.'

    article_image4

    actor suman

    Responding to this, Suman clarified that Chiranjeevi never said such a thing to him, and he never considered himself a competitor to Chiranjeevi. He explained that he unintentionally became a competitor to Chiranjeevi. During that time, NTR became the Chief Minister, and Chiranjeevi was on the rise, excelling in fights and acting. This brought Chiranjeevi a good reputation as a new-age hero.

    article_image5

    kollywood actor suman

    Suman added that he was also doing fights and acting alongside Chiranjeevi, but Chiranjeevi was a good dancer, which attracted the audience. He acknowledged that there might be many dancers now, but Chiranjeevi is the only one who can dance without looking at the floor.

    article_image6

    Suman revealed that some of his films competed with Chiranjeevi's films in terms of collections, but he never saw it as a competition. He emphasized that entering the film industry was a great thing, and achieving so much was even greater.

