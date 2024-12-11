Know Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's combined net worth, assets, properties and more

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: A look at the combined net worth of celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Actress Nayanthara fell in love with director Vignesh Shivan during the making of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. After 7 years of dating, they married in 2022 and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy 4 months later.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Love Story

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan remain active in cinema. Nayanthara debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan, with the film grossing over 1000 crore, solidifying her pan-Indian status.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Careers

Nayanthara is the highest-paid actress in Tamil cinema, earning around 12 crore per film. Vignesh Shivan is directing 'Love Insurance Company' and reportedly earns 3-5 crore per film.

Nayanthara's Business Ventures

Beyond cinema, they run 'Nayan Skin', a beauty products company. They also own Rowdy Pictures, supporting young filmmakers, and invest in companies like Femi9, Divine Foods, and Ticket 9. Nayanthara also earns from endorsements.

Vignesh Shivan's Earnings

They support young filmmakers through their production company, Rowdy Pictures.

Nayanthara's Luxury Assets

Car enthusiasts, they own luxury cars like Mercedes Maybach, Ferrari, and BMW. Nayanthara is the only Tamil actress to own a private jet.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's Home

Besides their apartment in Egmore, they built a 100 crore bungalow in Poes Garden, Chennai, complete with a gym, theatre, and swimming pool.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's Net Worth

Considered Kollywood's richest couple after Suriya and Jyothika, their combined net worth is estimated at over 280 crore. Nayanthara's individual net worth is approximately 234 crore, while Vignesh Shivan's is over 50 crore.

