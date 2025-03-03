Kiran Rao, Ritesh Deshmukh and Bollywood stars shine at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception [PHOTOS]

Bollywood stars attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark, and Niyati. Celebrities like Kiran Rao, Ritesh-Genelia, Gayatri Joshi, and Sonali Bendre were present.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:58 AM IST

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for 'Lagaan' and 'Jodha Akbar,' joyfully celebrated his son Konark Gowariker's wedding to Niyati Kanakia in a grand ceremony attended by family and friends.

budget 2025
article_image2

Ashutosh Gowariker attended his son Konark's wedding reception with his wife Sunita, both elegantly dressed, joyfully celebrating the special occasion with family, friends, and esteemed guests.

article_image3

Konark Gowariker and his bride Niyati Kanakia looked stunning together during their wedding reception, radiating happiness as they celebrated their special day with family, friends, and well-wishers.

 

 

article_image4

Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, arrived at the reception holding her son-in-law's hand, gracefully making an appearance at the grand celebration filled with family, friends, and industry personalities.

article_image5

Aamir Khan attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, looking dapper as he warmly greeted guests and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

article_image6

Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain, attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's reception, gracefully marking her presence at the grand celebration alongside family, friends, and esteemed guests from the film industry.

article_image7

Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, attended the reception, warmly congratulating newlyweds Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia while celebrating the joyous occasion with family, friends, and guests.

article_image8

Gayatri Joshi arrived at the reception with her husband, billionaire Vikas Oberoi, elegantly dressed as they joined the grand celebration, congratulating the newlyweds and mingling with esteemed guests.

 

article_image9

Sonali Bendre attended the wedding reception with her husband, Goldie Behl, both elegantly dressed, celebrating the joyous occasion and congratulating the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

article_image10

Chunky Pandey attended Konark Gowariker's wedding reception, exuding his signature charm as he celebrated the joyous occasion, mingled with guests, and congratulated the newlywed couple on their special day.

article_image11

Actress Pooja Hegde attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark, looking stunning in an elegant outfit as she congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated with guests and industry friends.

 

article_image12

Kabir Bedi attended the reception with his wife, Parveen Dosanjh, both elegantly dressed, as they celebrated the joyous occasion and congratulated the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

article_image13

Anupam Kher attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, looking graceful as he congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

article_image14

Director Madhur Bhandarkar attended the reception with his wife, Renu Namboodiri, both elegantly dressed, as they celebrated the joyous occasion and congratulated the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

 

article_image15

'Mahabharat' fame Krishna, i.e., Nitish Bharadwaj, attended Konark Gowariker's reception, looking graceful as he congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH] NTI

OSCAR 2025: Halle Berry, Adrien Brody recreate their iconic 'kiss moment', stealing the spotlight [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage RBA

Oscars 2025: Halle Berry introduces James Bond tribute, calls Lisa, Doja Cat, and RAYE on stage

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscar 2025: Miley Cyrus STUNS with edgy glamour and bleached brows at the 97th Academy Awards

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon