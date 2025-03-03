Kiran Rao, Ritesh Deshmukh and Bollywood stars shine at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception [PHOTOS]

Bollywood stars attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark, and Niyati. Celebrities like Kiran Rao, Ritesh-Genelia, Gayatri Joshi, and Sonali Bendre were present.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, known for 'Lagaan' and 'Jodha Akbar,' joyfully celebrated his son Konark Gowariker's wedding to Niyati Kanakia in a grand ceremony attended by family and friends.

Ashutosh Gowariker attended his son Konark's wedding reception with his wife Sunita, both elegantly dressed, joyfully celebrating the special occasion with family, friends, and esteemed guests.

Konark Gowariker and his bride Niyati Kanakia looked stunning together during their wedding reception, radiating happiness as they celebrated their special day with family, friends, and well-wishers.

Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, arrived at the reception holding her son-in-law's hand, gracefully making an appearance at the grand celebration filled with family, friends, and industry personalities.

Aamir Khan attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, looking dapper as he warmly greeted guests and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

Aamir Khan's mother, Zeenat Hussain, attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's reception, gracefully marking her presence at the grand celebration alongside family, friends, and esteemed guests from the film industry.

Ritesh Deshmukh and his wife, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, attended the reception, warmly congratulating newlyweds Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia while celebrating the joyous occasion with family, friends, and guests.

Gayatri Joshi arrived at the reception with her husband, billionaire Vikas Oberoi, elegantly dressed as they joined the grand celebration, congratulating the newlyweds and mingling with esteemed guests.

Sonali Bendre attended the wedding reception with her husband, Goldie Behl, both elegantly dressed, celebrating the joyous occasion and congratulating the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

Chunky Pandey attended Konark Gowariker's wedding reception, exuding his signature charm as he celebrated the joyous occasion, mingled with guests, and congratulated the newlywed couple on their special day.

Actress Pooja Hegde attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark, looking stunning in an elegant outfit as she congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated with guests and industry friends.

Kabir Bedi attended the reception with his wife, Parveen Dosanjh, both elegantly dressed, as they celebrated the joyous occasion and congratulated the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

Anupam Kher attended the reception of Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, looking graceful as he congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar attended the reception with his wife, Renu Namboodiri, both elegantly dressed, as they celebrated the joyous occasion and congratulated the newlyweds alongside family, friends, and industry personalities.

'Mahabharat' fame Krishna, i.e., Nitish Bharadwaj, attended Konark Gowariker's reception, looking graceful as he congratulated the newlyweds and celebrated the joyous occasion with family, friends, and industry colleagues.

