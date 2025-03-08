Kingston Day 1 Box Office: Did It Pass with Harry Potter Level Hype? First Day Collection!

Read Full Article

The first-day box office collection information for the movie 'Kingston,' directed by Kamal Prakash and starring GV Prakash Kumar in his 25th film, has now been released.

Actor and composer GV Prakash stars in 'Kingston,' his 25th film, released yesterday (March 7th). Debut director Kamal Prakash directed this movie, which the film crew says is India's first sea adventure and thriller film.

Divya Bharathi

Divya Bharathi, who starred opposite GV in 'Bachelor,' plays the female lead in this movie. She surprised everyone by acting in a homely role in this film.

GV acted and composed the music for Kingston

GV Prakash has composed the music for 'Kingston.' The film features over 2000 VFX scenes, making it GV's most expensive film.

Kingston filmed at sea with thrilling scenes:

Fishermen who go to sea and stay in a certain place and fish at night die mysteriously. GV Prakash goes to sea with a gang to find out what happens.

Kingston movie's first day collection

Taking an adventure film in the sea is not easy, but the Kingston film crew handled it well. VFX, editing, and music were praised, but the story got mixed reviews.

Latest Videos