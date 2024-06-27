Kim Kardashian looks SUPER SEXY: Shares pictures in Marilyn Monroe fashion mode

Kim Kardashian captivates with vintage pinup vibes in her latest Instagram photoshoot. Sporting a leopard-print lingerie set, a matching face mask, and a glamorous blonde bob, she channels 1960s Hollywood glamour. Fans liken her to Marilyn Monroe, celebrating her bold fashion and timeless elegance

Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

The 43-year-old reality star caused a stir with her striking appearance in a tiny animal-print bikini and a platinum blonde hairstyle reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. The mostly black-and-white photos, styled by Soki Mak and captured by Michael Bailey Gates, added to the buzz

Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot channels vintage pinup aesthetics, evoking a 1960s era vibe with a leopard-print lingerie set and matching face mask

Her blonde shoulder bob hairstyle adds a glamorous touch to the photos, complemented by thinly-penciled eyebrows and nude lipstick

Fans have compared Kardashian to Marilyn Monroe, noting her classic allure and style in the black-and-white shots

Kardashian's photoshoot highlights her ability to embody different personas, from playful to powerful, through fashion and style

Her makeup emphasizes natural tones, enhancing her features without overpowering the retro-inspired looks

The hooded fur coat American socialite Kim Kardashian dons adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the collection

One of the standout looks includes a garment made of blonde hair, paired with white boots for a bold fashion statement

She also rocks a chic oversized power suit with a tie, showcasing versatility in her fashion choices during the shoot

Each outfit in the photoshoot captures a distinct mood, from whimsical to sophisticated, showcasing Kardashian's fashion versatility

The combination of animal-print lingerie and a face mask reflects contemporary trends while nodding to vintage fashion influences

The photos' black-and-white format enhances the timeless appeal of the vintage-inspired theme similar to the 60s

Kardashian's pose choices and expressions evoke the spirit of classic Hollywood glamour in every frame

The wardrobe choices, including the blonde hair garment and oversized power suit, highlight her daring fashion sense

Fans appreciate the nostalgic nods to 1960s fashion icons, interpreting Kardashian's photos as a modern homage to the era

