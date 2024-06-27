Kim Kardashian looks SUPER SEXY: Shares pictures in Marilyn Monroe fashion mode

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian captivates with vintage pinup vibes in her latest Instagram photoshoot. Sporting a leopard-print lingerie set, a matching face mask, and a glamorous blonde bob, she channels 1960s Hollywood glamour. Fans liken her to Marilyn Monroe, celebrating her bold fashion and timeless elegance

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    The 43-year-old reality star caused a stir with her striking appearance in a tiny animal-print bikini and a platinum blonde hairstyle reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe. The mostly black-and-white photos, styled by Soki Mak and captured by Michael Bailey Gates, added to the buzz

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Kim Kardashian's latest photoshoot channels vintage pinup aesthetics, evoking a 1960s era vibe with a leopard-print lingerie set and matching face mask

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Her blonde shoulder bob hairstyle adds a glamorous touch to the photos, complemented by thinly-penciled eyebrows and nude lipstick

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Fans have compared Kardashian to Marilyn Monroe, noting her classic allure and style in the black-and-white shots

    article_image5

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Kardashian's photoshoot highlights her ability to embody different personas, from playful to powerful, through fashion and style

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Her makeup emphasizes natural tones, enhancing her features without overpowering the retro-inspired looks

    article_image7

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    The hooded fur coat American socialite Kim Kardashian dons adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the collection

    article_image8

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    One of the standout looks includes a garment made of blonde hair, paired with white boots for a bold fashion statement

    article_image9

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    She also rocks a chic oversized power suit with a tie, showcasing versatility in her fashion choices during the shoot

    article_image10

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Each outfit in the photoshoot captures a distinct mood, from whimsical to sophisticated, showcasing Kardashian's fashion versatility

    article_image11

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    The combination of animal-print lingerie and a face mask reflects contemporary trends while nodding to vintage fashion influences

    article_image12

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    The photos' black-and-white format enhances the timeless appeal of the vintage-inspired theme similar to the 60s

    article_image13

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Kardashian's pose choices and expressions evoke the spirit of classic Hollywood glamour in every frame

    article_image14

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    The wardrobe choices, including the blonde hair garment and oversized power suit, highlight her daring fashion sense

    article_image15

    Kim Kardashian; picture by Michael Bailey Gates

    Fans appreciate the nostalgic nods to 1960s fashion icons, interpreting Kardashian's photos as a modern homage to the era

