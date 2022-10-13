Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian had sex with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson by fireplace to honour her grandma MJ- read on

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian reveals in the lastest episode of The Kardashians, that she and Pete Davidson had stayed in Beverly Hills Hotel and had wild sex infront of fireplace as adviced by her grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians, the founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian was open about her sex life and revealed where she and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson had their sexual encounters. She credited her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell with giving her the right guidance in this regard.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "Last weekend, Pete and I were guests at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and we spent hours conversing while sitting in front of the fireplace. And I said, "My granny said that when you have sex in front of the fireplace, you really experience life," "In the episode, Kim revealed to MJ, Kris Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. So, in your honour, we had sex in front of the fireplace.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    MJ's response? She teased Kim by asking if this fireplace was in the lobby of the hotel. Which, as an important disclaimer, Kim confirmed it was not. The 41-year-old added, "How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" But MJ noted of her own advice, "I know, but I was younger once."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    And the rumours about her ex-boyfriend Pete didn't end there. Speaking of Pete, I have to tell you guys something, Kim teased as she revealed additional information about the former Saturday Night Live cast member. Kris thought that Kim would announce that she and Pete were engaged right away, but that wasn't the case.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim and the "Saturday Night Live" veteran split up at the end of the summer after dating for nine months, so the sex must not have been passionate enough.
     

    Kim and Pete, according to a source close to Kim, "have agreed to just be friends." Despite their deep love and respect for one another, they discovered that maintaining a relationship was extremely challenging due to their considerable distance and busy schedules.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The age gap between the two, according to a different report, had a role in the choice. While the mother of four was juggling her companies and attempting to co-parent with ex-husband Kanye West, who acquaintances claim is now again experiencing a mental health crisis.

    Image: Getty Images

    Davidson, 28, was working on a movie in Australia at the breakup. Davidson and Kim aren't dating right now, but West has discovered a new model muse in Juliana Nalú.

    Image: Getty Images

    When Kim and Pete kissed during a comedy on her SNL hosting debut in October of last year, relationship rumours initially began to circulate.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were seen holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm later that month. Pete called Kim his "girlfriend" and publicly confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in February.

