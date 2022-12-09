KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: Actress shares romantic photos

Today (Dec 09) marks Yash's sixth wedding anniversary with his wife Radhika Pandit. Radhika posted a few previously unseen photos from their wedded life on social media.

Today is the sixth wedding anniversary of KGF actor and South sensation Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit. Yash and Radhika have two adorable children, Ayra and Yatharv.



The much-loved pair frequently treats their followers to endearing insights into their personal lives, and their admirers can't get enough of them.

As the pair celebrates 6 years of marriage today, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to share a handful of previously unseen photos from their marriage, along with a sweet statement.

Radhika Pandit celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary by posting photos with her husband, Yash, on her Instagram account. The first two photos were taken on their romantic holiday in a gorgeous area, and they warmed our hearts. While one of the photos showed the couple lost in one other's gaze, another showed Yash kissing Radhika on the cheek.

Yash and Radhika were spotted twinning in white in another photo from their holidays. The in-love pair looked lovely together, and their adorable friendship.

