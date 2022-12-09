Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF star Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: Actress shares romantic photos

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Today (Dec 09) marks Yash's sixth wedding anniversary with his wife Radhika Pandit. Radhika posted a few previously unseen photos from their wedded life on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Today is the sixth wedding anniversary of KGF actor and South sensation Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit. Yash and Radhika have two adorable children, Ayra and Yatharv.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The much-loved pair frequently treats their followers to endearing insights into their personal lives, and their admirers can't get enough of them.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the pair celebrates 6 years of marriage today, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to share a handful of previously unseen photos from their marriage, along with a sweet statement. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Radhika Pandit celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary by posting photos with her husband, Yash, on her Instagram account. The first two photos were taken on their romantic holiday in a gorgeous area, and they warmed our hearts. While one of the photos showed the couple lost in one other's gaze, another showed Yash kissing Radhika on the cheek. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yash and Radhika were spotted twinning in white in another photo from their holidays. The in-love pair looked lovely together, and their adorable friendship. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with the photos, Radhika included a lovely note that reads, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you."
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know RBA

    Is late Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini joining Karnataka politics? Here's what we know

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app vma

    Renowned Bollywood singer Honey Singh launches Toddy app

    How Sara Ali Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all the women who want to get fit sur

    How Sara Ali Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all the women who want to get fit

    SpaceX first private funded moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi K pop star Japanese billionaire Maezawa others gcw

    SpaceX's first private-funded Moon trip to include Indian actor Dev Joshi, K-pop star & others

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Call on Rohit Sharma availability for Test series will be taken later - Jay Shah-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: 'Call on Rohit's availability for Test series will be taken later' - Shah

    Elon Musk 2 year old son X visits Twitter HQ gets his own badge twitterati cant keep calm gcw

    Elon Musk's 2-year-old son, X, visits Twitter HQ; gets his own badge

    Cyclone Mandous: How was it named? What does it mean? Details here - adt

    Cyclone Mandous: How was it named? What does it mean? Details here

    65 hours into borewell rescue, 8-year-old MP boy not responding; rescue ops underway AJR

    65 hours into borewell rescue, 8-year-old MP boy not responding; rescue ops underway

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky share lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic vacay on their 1st wedding anniversary

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon