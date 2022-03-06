Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala actress Bhavana Menon finally speaks about 'sexual assault case' on Women's Day

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Without taking the name, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon speaks about her case and also how social media blamed her for making a' fake case' on a famous Mollywood star
     

    Mollywood actress Bhavana Menon talked openly about her atrocities and the crises she encountered afterwards. In a show named 'Global Town Hall', Bhavana participated in an event organised in association with 'We the Women of Asia' connected to Women's Day, on March 08. 
     

    Bhavana was seen answering the questions asked by the host and senior journalist Barkha Dutt. Bhavana said that she faced backlash on social media; people used to come of news channels and blamed her for being out at night. Some used to say that she was making a false case and gaining sympathy. 
     

    Bhavana said, "My whole life turned upside down. I was constantly searching for something to blame. I used to think that it was a long nightmare. I blame myself following the incident. The court proceedings started in 2020. I had to be there in the court for 15 days."
     

    The actress recalled,  "many people stood by me during those days of agony. But I was alone at the court. And I felt devastated. But then I realised that I must fight. I realised that I had done nothing wrong. I realised that I should prove my innocence. When I came out of the court on the 15th day, I felt I'm a survivor and not a victim. My mind convinced me that I'm a survivor," said Bhavana.
     

    Bhavana has said that she has come out in the open to speak of her experiences because she wants to fight for dignity and justice, and her battle is not only for herself but for all the girls and women who have had similar experiences. Quite often, the perpetrators are back into normality very fast. But the victims find it tough to lead an everyday life. Let us bring back the victims to have an everyday, peaceful life.

    She also said that her friends gave her support and stood by her. Bhavana also said she needs to regain her dignity, but she is still scared. "5-year-long  journey was challenging for me. Some people blamed me for the incident and alleged it was a fake case. I was broken into pieces. I wanted to stand up and face my life, but such incidents pulled me down. My parents were insulted. I wanted to scream at the top of my lungs. I'm not a person to do such things. I received messages asking to kill myself and warning me. You will pay for this." she explained.

    "I'm grateful to those who stood by me. I must say, opening up about the incident through Instagram was cathartic. I want to prove my innocence. I want to retain my dignity. Let me fight, let me prove that I didn't do anything wrong," she added.

    Watch the video here 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case RCB

    Sonakshi Sinha in legal trouble: Actress gets non-bailable warrant in 2019 fraud case

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics RCB

    Radhe Shyam Review Out: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's film got thumbs up from critics

    Watch Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage says ho gai drb

    Watch: Salman Khan reacts to question on marriage; says ‘ho gai’

    hollywood Spider Man vs Batman in India Whos the Box office winner drb

    Spider-Man v/s Batman in India: Who's the Box office winner?

    Recent Stories

    India begins last leg of Operation Ganga asks students to reach Hungaria City Centre gcw

    India begins last leg of Operation Ganga, asks students to reach Hungaria City Centre

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia - ADT

    Ukraine developing nuclear 'dirty bomb' in Chernobyl, alleged Russia

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India RCB

    The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 8 Cr in India

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation - ADT

    Indian Embassy asks stranded citizens to fill google form 'urgently' for evacuation

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon
    Operation Ganga PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe says Gen VK Singh gcw

    Operation Ganga: 'PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe...' Gen VK Singh

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 107): SCEB ends season rock-bottom; BFC wins 1-0

    Video Icon