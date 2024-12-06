Keerthy Suresh wedding update: Actress reaches Goa ahead of marriage festivities with beau Antony Thattil

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who is due to marry her long-time beau Antony Thattil on December 12, arrived in Goa for the wedding celebrations. Keerthy tempted her admirers by posting a picture on social media when she arrived.

Keerthy Suresh, an actor, will marry her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12. The spectacular wedding will take place in Goa. The star uploaded a photo of herself arriving in Goa for the big day.

According to a recent Instagram, Keerthy and Antony Thattil arrived in Goa. A friend of the actor published aeroplane tickets for the couple and their close pals from Chennai to Goa with the hashtag "#KAwedding."

In another Instagram story, a friend of Keerthy Suresh posted a video of a picturesque stay with rain in the background, implying it was in Goa. The hashtag "#KAwedding," which is being utilised for the wedding celebrations, was incorporated in the tale.

Earlier, the actor's wedding invitation went viral. The wedding invitation read: , "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair (sic)."

In November, Keerthy Suresh visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Her father, producer G Suresh Kumar, and actress Menaka joined her.

keerthy suresh

Keerthy officially announced her romance with her long-term lover, businessman Antony Thattil, on Instagram earlier this month by sharing their first photo together. Antony Thattil lights a firework and holds it aloft in this Diwali photo.

