Keerthy Suresh shares stunning honeymoon pictures, fans in awe of her beauty

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who has tied the knot with her boyfriend, has gone abroad for her honeymoon a month after her wedding.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 10:25 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Keerthy Suresh is a busy actress in the South Indian film industry, working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. She got married in December last year. Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil. The two had been in love for 15 years.

 

article_image2

Actress Keerthy Suresh met Antony Thattil through Orkut when she was in 12th standard. Later, this friendship turned into love. Since then, the two have been seriously in love since 2016. After their families gave their approval for their marriage, Keerthy's wedding took place in Goa on December 12th.

 

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh is a Hindu and Antony is a Christian, so their wedding was held according to Hindu and Christian rituals. A huge star cast including Thalapathy Vijay, actress Trisha, director Atlee, and actor Soori attended the wedding of actress Keerthy Suresh.

 

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh, who is currently busy promoting her Bollywood debut, Baby John, which was produced by Atlee and released in theaters on December 25th. Keerthy Suresh starred opposite actor Varun Dhawan in the film.

 

article_image5

Baby John did not meet the expectations. The film did not even reach 50 crores at the box office. Although none of Keerthy's films last year were big hits, her marriage has made 2024 an unforgettable year for Keerthy Suresh.

 

article_image6

Celebrities usually go abroad for honeymoon after their wedding. Keerthy Suresh also went to Thailand for her honeymoon with her husband Antony Thatti. They also celebrated the New Year together and had a great time.

 

article_image7

On her Instagram profile, actress Keerthy Suresh shared pictures of herself on her honeymoon in Phuket, Thailand. The pictures are becoming popular online. According to reports, Keerthy is not committed to any new projects and is presently taking a sabbatical from acting.

