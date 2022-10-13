Karwa Chauth 2022: Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Sonam and more celebs who won't fast for their husband; know why

While many Bollywood stars, like Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others, will fast on Karwa Chauth this year, these women won't be doing so for their better halves.

It's Karwar Chauth, one of the important festivals in India for married ladies. The married ladies conduct a fast in honour of their cherished husbands on this day, hoping for a long life for them. Many married Bollywood stars, including Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others, have been following this fast. Some women, nevertheless, refuse to fast for their husbands. While some of the women disagree with romanticising the Karwa Chauth rite, there are other causes as well. The list includes everyone from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt. Let's have a look.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been wed since 2015. When Mira wrote a remark on Facebook last Karwa Chauth, she got a humorous response, saying that while she loved Shahid, she also enjoys food and would try it out the next year.



Last year, Rhea Kapoor wed Karan Boolani. When it came to Karwa Chauth, however, the actress released a statement stating that while she and Karan do not believe in the ceremony, they appreciate ladies who do.



The actress Alia Bhatt is expecting Ranbir Kapoor's child, and it is not suggested to fast during pregnancy. Alia is no longer allowed because the baby is on board.



Twinkle Khanna had a rational perspective on the matter. She believes that having a sluggish metabolism is more important for extending life than ladies fasting for it. So whether it's Karwa Chauth or not, Twinkle is against fasting.



Karwa Chauth is seen differently by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress asserted back in 2013 that she did not feel the need to fast in order to show her love for her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena further emphasised that, as a Kapoor, she cannot survive without food.



Bipasha Basu, a stunning actress is also expecting her first kid with her hottie spouse Karan Singh Grover. Due to Bipasha, she is also ineligible to observe the Karwa Chauth fast.

Since 2018, Sonam Kapoor has been wed to Anand Ahuja. A few weeks ago, Sonam and Anand's son was born. It is not suggested for Sonam observe a fast because she has to nurse the baby and is a new mother.



