Kartik Aaryan to purchase two high-end properties in Mumbai after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success; read details

Kartik Aaryan, who starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will buy two Andheri, Mumbai apartments. According to the newest story, Producer Anand Pandit has been helping him find a high-end home flat and a 2,000-square-foot commercial location.

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film was released in November 2024 and grossed more than Rs 417 crore globally, making it the sixth highest-grossing Indian film 2024. According to the latest reports, Kartik plans to acquire two additional houses in Andheri, Mumbai.

According to Mid-Day, Kartik has been looking for a high-end residential flat and a business location larger than 2,000 square feet with the aid of producer Anand Pandit. He already has many residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, including two residences in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri.

Furthermore, the article added, "He has rented out one of them for Rs 4.5 lakh per month." The affluent neighbourhood is known for housing celebrities. Kartik purchased a flat in Versova in 2019, where he had previously resided as a paying guest amid his financial difficulties. He also purchased a 2,000-square-foot office space in Veera Desai, where Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol all have offices. That was also rented out."

Meanwhile, Kartik just revealed a new film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which would be produced by Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar. This is their first on-screen cooperation following news of their falling out, which resulted in Aaryan's departure from Dostana. Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya are set to star in the film, which was announced in 2019.

Tu Meri, Main Tera. Tu Meri also marks Kartik's comeback with director Sameer Vidwans, with whom he previously collaborated in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

