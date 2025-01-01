Kartik Aaryan to purchase two high-end properties in Mumbai after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success; read details

Kartik Aaryan, who starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will buy two Andheri, Mumbai apartments. According to the newest story, Producer Anand Pandit has been helping him find a high-end home flat and a 2,000-square-foot commercial location.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film was released in November 2024 and grossed more than Rs 417 crore globally, making it the sixth highest-grossing Indian film 2024. According to the latest reports, Kartik plans to acquire two additional houses in Andheri, Mumbai.

article_image2

According to Mid-Day, Kartik has been looking for a high-end residential flat and a business location larger than 2,000 square feet with the aid of producer Anand Pandit. He already has many residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, including two residences in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri.

article_image3

Furthermore, the article added, "He has rented out one of them for Rs 4.5 lakh per month." The affluent neighbourhood is known for housing celebrities. Kartik purchased a flat in Versova in 2019, where he had previously resided as a paying guest amid his financial difficulties. He also purchased a 2,000-square-foot office space in Veera Desai, where Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol all have offices. That was also rented out."

article_image4

Meanwhile, Kartik just revealed a new film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which would be produced by Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar. This is their first on-screen cooperation following news of their falling out, which resulted in Aaryan's departure from Dostana. Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya are set to star in the film, which was announced in 2019.

article_image5

Tu Meri, Main Tera. Tu Meri also marks Kartik's comeback with director Sameer Vidwans, with whom he previously collaborated in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on ATG

Kapil Sharma was SLAPPED by KRK's security guards in Mumbai? Mika Singh REVEALS shocking truth; Read on

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert on New Year's Eve RBA

Is Diljit Dosanjh in trouble? Singer faces legal action for singing about alcohol at Ludhiana concert

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena wells up seeing wife Nouran Aly; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Vidaamuyarchi Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Ajith Kumar, Trisha's movie to be released on THIS date; read on

New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai ATG

New Year 2025: Badminton star PV Sindhu celebrates new beginning with husband Venkata Dutta Sai

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas dmn

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH) shk

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon