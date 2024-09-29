Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office

Tamil Nadu Box Office Winner: This compilation provides a detailed look at the Tamil Nadu box office performance of the films Meiyazhagan, Lubber Pandhu, and Devara.

Tamilnadu Box Office

Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Athakatti Dinesh, hit the screens on September 20th and is making waves in theaters. Competing with it, Karthi and Arvind Swamy's Meiyazhagan, and Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara were released on September 27th. Despite the release of these big-budget films, Lubber Pandhu continues to perform well.

Devara

Devara, a pan-India release directed by Koratala Siva with music by Anirudh, has been a treat for Jr. NTR fans. The film grossed a massive Rs 172 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film's collections saw a decline on the second day, reportedly earning only Rs 80 crore. Also Read: Famous Cricketer Wishes Lubber Pandhu Movie Team and Announces His Next Movie

Meiyazhagan

Meanwhile, Karthi's Meiyazhagan, directed by Premkumar, grossed Rs 11 crore on its opening day. The film also stars Arvind Swamy and Sri Divya in pivotal roles, with music by Govind Vasantha. The film experienced a slight dip on its second day, collecting Rs 6 crore.

Lubber Pandhu

Here's a look at the Tamil Nadu box office performance of Devara, Lubber Pandhu, and Meiyazhagan. Meiyazhagan collected Rs 3.75 crore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alone. Lubber Pandhu secured the second position with a collection of Rs 2.15 crore. Jr. NTR's Devara managed to earn only Rs 1.85 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Lastly, Vijay's Leo secured the fourth position with a collection of Rs 70 lakh. Also Read: IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024: Ponniyin Selvan Sweeps 6 Awards - Full Winners List Here

Latest Videos