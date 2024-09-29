Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Tamil Nadu Box Office Winner: This compilation provides a detailed look at the Tamil Nadu box office performance of the films Meiyazhagan, Lubber Pandhu, and Devara.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Tamilnadu Box Office

    Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Athakatti Dinesh, hit the screens on September 20th and is making waves in theaters. Competing with it, Karthi and Arvind Swamy's Meiyazhagan, and Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara were released on September 27th. Despite the release of these big-budget films, Lubber Pandhu continues to perform well.

    article_image2

    Devara

    Devara, a pan-India release directed by Koratala Siva with music by Anirudh, has been a treat for Jr. NTR fans. The film grossed a massive Rs 172 crore worldwide on its opening day. However, the film's collections saw a decline on the second day, reportedly earning only Rs 80 crore. Also Read: Famous Cricketer Wishes Lubber Pandhu Movie Team and Announces His Next Movie

    article_image3

    Meiyazhagan

    Meanwhile, Karthi's Meiyazhagan, directed by Premkumar, grossed Rs 11 crore on its opening day. The film also stars Arvind Swamy and Sri Divya in pivotal roles, with music by Govind Vasantha. The film experienced a slight dip on its second day, collecting Rs 6 crore.

    article_image4

    Lubber Pandhu

    Here's a look at the Tamil Nadu box office performance of Devara, Lubber Pandhu, and Meiyazhagan. Meiyazhagan collected Rs 3.75 crore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alone. Lubber Pandhu secured the second position with a collection of Rs 2.15 crore. Jr. NTR's Devara managed to earn only Rs 1.85 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. Lastly, Vijay's Leo secured the fourth position with a collection of Rs 70 lakh. Also Read: IIFA Utsavam Awards 2024: Ponniyin Selvan Sweeps 6 Awards - Full Winners List Here

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand RTM

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes (WATCH) RBA

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH) RBA

    Emotional video: Diljit Dosanjh introduces his mother and sister first time in LIVE Manchester concert (WATCH)

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days RBA

    Devara Box Office report: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's film enters Rs 100 crore club in 2 days

    Recent Stories

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand RTM

    Tanuj Virwani opens up about filming with Sunny Leone in One Night Stand

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes (WATCH) RBA

    IIFA 2024: Rekha performs in classic songs Piya Tose, Pardesiya; actress dances non-stop for 20 minutes-WATCH

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise AJR

    Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani RTM

    Rakul Preet Singh leaves IIFA carpet after asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon