Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

These Bollywood stars, from Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, navigated cultural barriers and family opposition to build lasting interfaith marriages, inspiring millions.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

From Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, these Bollywood couples overcame cultural challenges and family objections to build lasting, inspiring interfaith marriages, proving that love knows no boundaries in both personal and professional lives.

 

article_image2

Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, from a family of actors, and Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, found love while filming Tashan. After overcoming family challenges and their struggles, they married in 2012 and have a son.

article_image3

Mana Kadri and Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty fell for Mana Kadri the first time they met. Despite initial opposition from both families, his parents needed convincing due to his tough image, and hers disapproved because of his long hair, they married in 1991.

 

article_image4

Dilnawaz Sheikh and Sanjay Dutt (Maanayata Dutt)

Maanayata Dutt, then Dilnawaz Sheikh, won Sanjay Dutt’s heart with her genuine care and kindness. While he was with Nadia Durrani, Maanayata’s attention to his personal life and well-being led to their marriage in 2008.

 

article_image5

Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh

Genelia and Ritesh met on the set of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. What started as a friendship gradually grew into love. They kept their relationship private and married in a beautiful ceremony in 2012.

 

article_image6

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Chibber

Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, fell in love with Gauri Chibber, a Hindu Brahmin. Despite initial resistance from their families, they married in 1991. Their enduring love story is one of Bollywood’s most iconic.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute ATG

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gifts THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Recent Stories

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka ATG

Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership vkp

Uttar Pradesh emerges as a major sports hub under CM Yogi's leadership

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel two years ago shk

California-based engineer held at Delhi's IGI airport for 'raping' techie at Kolkata hotel

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja NTI

When Ajay Devgn was scolded by his mother-in-law Tanuja

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon