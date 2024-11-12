Kareena-Saif to Shah Rukh-Gauri: Bollywood’s 5 most iconic interfaith marriages

These Bollywood stars, from Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, navigated cultural barriers and family opposition to build lasting interfaith marriages, inspiring millions.



Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor, from a family of actors, and Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, found love while filming Tashan. After overcoming family challenges and their struggles, they married in 2012 and have a son.

Mana Kadri and Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty fell for Mana Kadri the first time they met. Despite initial opposition from both families, his parents needed convincing due to his tough image, and hers disapproved because of his long hair, they married in 1991.

Dilnawaz Sheikh and Sanjay Dutt (Maanayata Dutt)

Maanayata Dutt, then Dilnawaz Sheikh, won Sanjay Dutt’s heart with her genuine care and kindness. While he was with Nadia Durrani, Maanayata’s attention to his personal life and well-being led to their marriage in 2008.

Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh

Genelia and Ritesh met on the set of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. What started as a friendship gradually grew into love. They kept their relationship private and married in a beautiful ceremony in 2012.

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Chibber

Shah Rukh Khan, a Muslim, fell in love with Gauri Chibber, a Hindu Brahmin. Despite initial resistance from their families, they married in 1991. Their enduring love story is one of Bollywood’s most iconic.

