Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's name reason, talks about trolling impact; Read on

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the controversy surrounding her son Taimur's name and the emotional toll the trolling took on her. She also revealed the real reason behind the name choice.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

The controversy surrounding the name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Taimur, has been ongoing for years. Kareena once revealed that she was heartbroken and cried profusely when Taimur was initially trolled.

article_image2

Why Kareena named her son Taimur

Speaking about it, Kareena said, 'There was a specific reason behind naming him Taimur. Saif had a friend, whom he grew up with, named Taimur. Saif adored both him and his name. That's why Saif used to say, 'If I have a son, I'll name him Taimur.' He made this decision because he wanted his son to be his friend. This name has nothing to do with anything else. When I saw people criticizing us because of my son's name, I felt terrible. I was shocked and cried a lot. I still don't understand why it happened. We didn't want to hurt anyone. I just hope no one has to go through something like this.'
 

article_image3

In 1991, when Saif Ali Khan was 21, he married 34-year-old Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita have two children - Sara and Ibrahim. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced in 2004. Saif then married Kareena. There is a 10-year age gap between the two. The couple has two sons named Taimur and Jeh.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Recent Stories

Durga to Balam Thanedar: 7 TV shows going off-air in 2025 NTI

Durga to Balam Thanedar: 7 TV shows going off-air in 2025

Hyundai Creta EV to Tata Harrier EV: 8 new electric cars coming to India in 2025 you can't miss gcw

Hyundai Creta EV to Tata Harrier EV: 8 new electric cars coming to India in 2025

Life sprouts in space! ISRO CROPS experiment successfully germinates cowpea seeds in Microgravity vkp

Life sprouts in space! ISRO CROPS experiment successfully germinates cowpea seeds in Microgravity

Neha Dhupia to Kirron Kher: 7 Indian stars who appeared in Pakistani movies NTI

Neha Dhupia to Kirron: 7 Indian stars who appeared in Pakistani movies

Deepika Padukone 6 iconic lehengas that flatter dusky skin tones gcw

Deepika Padukone’s 6 iconic lehengas that flatter dusky skin tones

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon