Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's name reason, talks about trolling impact; Read on

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the controversy surrounding her son Taimur's name and the emotional toll the trolling took on her. She also revealed the real reason behind the name choice.

The controversy surrounding the name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Taimur, has been ongoing for years. Kareena once revealed that she was heartbroken and cried profusely when Taimur was initially trolled.

Why Kareena named her son Taimur

Speaking about it, Kareena said, 'There was a specific reason behind naming him Taimur. Saif had a friend, whom he grew up with, named Taimur. Saif adored both him and his name. That's why Saif used to say, 'If I have a son, I'll name him Taimur.' He made this decision because he wanted his son to be his friend. This name has nothing to do with anything else. When I saw people criticizing us because of my son's name, I felt terrible. I was shocked and cried a lot. I still don't understand why it happened. We didn't want to hurt anyone. I just hope no one has to go through something like this.'



In 1991, when Saif Ali Khan was 21, he married 34-year-old Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita have two children - Sara and Ibrahim. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh divorced in 2004. Saif then married Kareena. There is a 10-year age gap between the two. The couple has two sons named Taimur and Jeh.



