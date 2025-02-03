Kanye West, Bianca Censori: Relationship timeline of couple from co-workers to partners ; Read on

Kanye West’s relationship with Bianca Censori gained attention soon after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. From their private wedding ceremony to public appearances and legal controversies, their journey has been eventful. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline and key moments

Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:03 PM IST

Kanye West and Bianca Censori first sparked dating rumors when they were seen together on multiple occasions. They were even photographed holding hands while heading into a hotel. Reports later emerged that the two had held a private marriage ceremony, though sources close to them indicated that it was unclear whether the union was legally binding. However, it was considered very real to them. Shortly after the news surfaced, West was seen in Malibu wearing a gold ring while having dinner with his eldest daughter, North, with Censori joining them

Censori continued to be seen spending time with West and his daughter, North, including an outing at Universal Studios Hollywood. By June 2023, insiders confirmed that their relationship was going strong. Sources revealed that West believed he had finally found someone who truly understood him. He appreciated Censori's ability to complement him both personally and professionally, valuing her perspectives even when they disagreed. According to those close to him, she kept him grounded and had a positive influence on his well-being

Prior to West’s relationship with Censori, Kim Kardashian had spoken about her efforts to shield their children from their father’s controversial actions. She explained in an interview that, despite any personal struggles, she made sure to maintain a positive environment for their kids. She shared that when taking them to school, she would play West’s music and sing along with them, ensuring they saw her smiling—only allowing herself to express her emotions once she was alone.

Over an year after West and Censori's marriage ceremony, Kardashian and Censori were seen together for the first time at a listening party for West’s album Vultures 2 in San Francisco. The sighting sparked discussions about the dynamic between West’s current and former partners.

In mid-2024, West faced legal troubles as eight former employees filed a lawsuit against him, citing a hostile work environment and unpaid wages. Censori was also mentioned in the lawsuit, with allegations that she had sent inappropriate material to a Yeezy employee, though she strongly denied the claims through a representative. In early 2025, West and Censori made headlines once again when they appeared at the Grammy Awards, where West wore a simple all-black outfit while Censori made a bold statement in a sheer dress after removing her fur coat

