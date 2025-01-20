Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film, explores the origins of the mystical Kantara universe. Set during the Kadamba dynasty, this period action thriller, slated for release on October 2, 2025, has faced controversies over alleged environmental violations

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Environmental Allegations During Filming

Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, has faced backlash from locals near Gavigudda, Karnataka. Accusations include violations of environmental guidelines, such as extending filming into the core forest region without authorization and disturbing wildlife. Reports suggest that explosives were used during production, exacerbating concerns about the ecological impact

article_image2

Community Outrage and Demands

The local community, including a former Zilla Panchayat member, has voiced their anger, demanding that the production relocate and calling for stringent action against the crew for alleged disregard of rules and aggressive behavior. These issues have sparked significant debate, potentially overshadowing the film's production

article_image3

Film Details and Legacy Expansion

Scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the historical roots of the Kantara universe. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the film is set during the Kadamba dynasty, presenting a period horror-action narrative. Produced under the Hombale Films banner, the prequel reunites key talents like cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath to retain the original's essence

article_image4

Production Milestones Amidst Controversy

Filming began in November 2023, with the first look unveiled later that month, generating significant buzz. Despite the escalating controversies, the film promises to offer audiences an immersive cinematic experience, expanding the lore of the National Award-winning Kantara series. Fans eagerly await its release as tensions surrounding the environmental concerns continue to unfold

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 'Just pure love....', Shreya Ghoshal attends with husband Shiladitya [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 'Just pure love....', Shreya Ghoshal attends with husband Shiladitya [WATCH]

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin apologizes for colonialism; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Chris Martin apologizes for colonialism; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Kannappa: Akshay Kumar REVEALS first look as lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's film [PHOTO] NTI

Kannappa: Akshay Kumar REVEALS first look as lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's film [PHOTO]

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: How 'shoe colour' & 500 CCTV cameras helped Mumbai cops track the attacker

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO] ATG

Param Sundari: Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for his next with Janvhi Kapoor [PHOTO]

Recent Stories

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon