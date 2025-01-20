Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film, explores the origins of the mystical Kantara universe. Set during the Kadamba dynasty, this period action thriller, slated for release on October 2, 2025, has faced controversies over alleged environmental violations

Environmental Allegations During Filming

Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, has faced backlash from locals near Gavigudda, Karnataka. Accusations include violations of environmental guidelines, such as extending filming into the core forest region without authorization and disturbing wildlife. Reports suggest that explosives were used during production, exacerbating concerns about the ecological impact

Community Outrage and Demands

The local community, including a former Zilla Panchayat member, has voiced their anger, demanding that the production relocate and calling for stringent action against the crew for alleged disregard of rules and aggressive behavior. These issues have sparked significant debate, potentially overshadowing the film's production

Film Details and Legacy Expansion

Scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the historical roots of the Kantara universe. Directed and led by Rishab Shetty, the film is set during the Kadamba dynasty, presenting a period horror-action narrative. Produced under the Hombale Films banner, the prequel reunites key talents like cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap and composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath to retain the original's essence

Production Milestones Amidst Controversy

Filming began in November 2023, with the first look unveiled later that month, generating significant buzz. Despite the escalating controversies, the film promises to offer audiences an immersive cinematic experience, expanding the lore of the National Award-winning Kantara series. Fans eagerly await its release as tensions surrounding the environmental concerns continue to unfold

