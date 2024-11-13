Kanguva actor Suriya and Jyothika's net worth: Know who is richer?

Suriya and Jyothika are considered a model couple in Kollywood. However, the details of their combined assets are astonishing, amounting to hundreds of crores.

Tamil cinema has many love stories. Many stars have married actors they worked with. Suriya-Jyothika, Ajith-Shalini, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara are some of the prominent couples who are still in love after marriage. This love takes them to a higher level in life. Against this backdrop, let's see about the richest couple in Kollywood

Suriya and Jyothika

The richest couple in Tamil cinema is Suriya-Jyothika. They first acted together in the movie 'Poovellam Kettuppar' (Poratam in Telugu). Suriya and Jyothika, who were friends since then, fell in love while acting in the movie 'Kaakha Kaakha'. Just as that movie was a hit, their love was also successful. However, the parents had to wait for a while to approve their love.

Suriya and Jyothika

Finally, after Suriya's family gave the green signal for the marriage with Jyothika, Suriya married actress Jyothika in 2006. Jyothika, who married Suriya when she was at the peak of her career, later stayed away from films. After marriage, the couple had two children, Diya and Dev. After the children grew up, Jyothika re-entered films.

Jyothika, who had acted in commercial films until then, prioritized lady-oriented films in her second innings. She has been choosing films that prioritize her role. That's why she rejected two opportunities to act with Vijay. One was the Atlee-directed 'Mersal' and the other was the Venkat Prabhu-directed 'Party'. Both were mass hits at the box office.

Instead, Jyothika chose and acted in films with different storylines like 'Kaatrin Mozhi' and 'Ponmagal Vandhal'. These films received a tremendous response from the audience. On the other hand, actor Suriya is acting in big films consecutively. Currently, he acted in the film 'Kanguva' directed by Siva and team. This movie is going to be released on the 14th of this month.

Suriya Jyothika Combined Net Worth

Apart from acting in films, Jyothika produces content-oriented films along with her husband Suriya through a production company called 2D Entertainments. Recently, their production 'Meyaadha Maan' received critical acclaim. Hero Suriya said that this film gave 25 percent profits at the box office.

Suriya Jyothika Combined Net Worth

Suriya-Jyothika, who are successful in both cinema and business, are the richest couple in Kollywood. Their total assets are estimated to be ₹537 crores. Actor Suriya's assets are only ₹206 crores, but Jyothika's assets are ₹331 crores. It seems that Suriya is registering more assets in his wife's name.

Latest Videos