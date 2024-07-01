Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan watches his latest film with his son Abhishek (SEE PHOTOS)

Amitabh shared he visited a theatre in the city shortly after completing his Sunday ritual of meeting fans at the gate of Jalsa. He admitted he had not watched the final cut of the film and was watching it for the first time on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed he watched Kalki 2898 AD with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan and a few friends. The actor, who portrays Ashwatthama, disclosed that he saw the movie at an IMAX cinema in Mumbai. It's been a while since he went to see a movie, he continued. Big B also shared photos from his movie outing.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared he visited a theatre in the city shortly after completing his Sunday ritual of meeting fans at the gate of Jalsa. He acknowledged that he was seeing the movie for the first time on Sunday and had not seen the finished version. He also noticed installations of his posters from The Great Gatsby and shared his thoughts on it.

In his blog post, Amitabh described his Sunday as "A Sunday of Sundays... the well-wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen.. seeing film for the first time.. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre.. so impressive, the elegance and aesthetics in the facility.. had not been out for years.. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress."

“Gatsby .. and son fooling around .. and the IDFC bank ad., that Abhishek and I did .. so much to say .. but its getting to 5:16 am .. and Shujaat Hussain Khan on repeat .. ऐ री सखी, पिया घर आये अहह aha ha .. one does not wish the night to end .. just the , the emotion the singing and his sitar together .. aaahh .. music .. the chord that connects us to the Almighty .. sublime,” he added.

It seems like Amitabh went to see the movie with just his son. The photos did not include any of his other family members, including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda.



Big B shared the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the Nag Ashwin directorial. The film has already collected an estimate box office collection of Rs 500 crores worldwide in just four days. Fans have praised the superstar’s performance.



