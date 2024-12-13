Kalidas Jayaram wedding reception PHOTOS: Ajith Kumar, Shalini and daughter Anoushka attend

Kalidas Jayaram wedding reception: Kollywood celebrities attended the wedding reception of Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar.

AL Vijay at Kalidas Jayaram Reception

Malayalam actor Jayaram has acted in several super hit Tamil films. Like him, his son Kalidas Jayaram is also acting in Malayalam and Tamil films. Recently, Kalidas played Dhanush's brother in the super hit movie Rayan.

CM Stalin at Kalidas Jayaram Reception

Kalidas Jayaram was in love with model Tarini Kalingarayar for the past few years. The couple got engaged last year and got married this year. Last week, Kalidas and Tarini's wedding took place at a temple in Guruvayur, Kerala. Only relatives and close friends attended.

Karthi attends Kalidas Jayaram Reception

The couple's wedding reception was held in Chennai. Politicians and Tamil film celebrities attended. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran attended and congratulated the couple. Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's wedding at Guruvayur temple

Ajith's Family at the Reception

Actors Karthi and director A.L. Vijay also attended the wedding reception and congratulated the couple. Actor Ajith's wife Shalini attended the event with her daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. The photos taken then are going viral.

Anoushka, Aadvik, and Shalini

Ajith is training to participate in a car race in Europe next year, so he did not attend this event. Photos of Ajith's daughter Anoushka, who shone like a beautiful angel like her mother Shalini, are now going viral. Seeing this, fans are commenting that the next heroine is ready for Kollywood. Also Read: Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar pre-wedding photos

