Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia caught in crypto case; cops begin investigation- Details inside

Kajal Agarwal and Tamannah Bhatia are set to be questioned in the Puducherry cryptocurrency fraud case. A complaint alleges that ₹2.40 crore was collected by promising high returns on crypto investments.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 9:09 AM IST

Kajal Agarwal and Tamannah Bhatia: Puducherry police have decided to investigate heroines Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal in connection with the cryptocurrency fraud case in Puducherry. A retired government employee named Ashokan complained that about ₹2.40 crore was collected from 10 people from Puducherry by showing the hope of getting high profits by investing in crypto currency and committing fraud.

article_image2

Kajal Agarwal and Tamannah Bhatia in Cryptocurrency case in telugu

The crypto currency company started in 2022 with its headquarters in Coimbatore. The inaugural event was attended by film actress Tamannaah and other dignitaries. Actress Kajal Aggarwal attended this company event held at a star hotel in Mahabalipuram.

article_image3

After that, a party was organized in Mumbai and money was collected from thousands of people. Nitish Jain (36) and Arvind Kumar (40) were arrested in connection with this incident. It has been decided to investigate Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal as part of the case investigation.

