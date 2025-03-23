Justin Bieber ADMITS to having 'anger issues'; says THIS about about himself

Read Full Gallery

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his struggles with authenticity, self-doubt, and personal growth. Through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts, the 31-year-old singer reflected on his feelings of unworthiness, anger issues, and the pressure to please others, offering fans a candid look into his inner battles

Earlier that day, Bieber addressed his desire to work on his anger issues in another personal post. He acknowledged that he struggles with anger but hopes to improve and react less impulsively. Along with this message, he posted three pictures—one of him hiding under a hoodie and another from his childhood. This is not the first time the 'Believe' singer has shared his inner battles. On March 13, he reflected on his long-standing feelings of self-doubt and unworthiness. He mentioned that although people have always told him he deserves success, he has often felt like a fraud.



Bieber also revealed that compliments about his worth sometimes make him feel deceptive, as if others would think differently of him if they truly knew his thoughts. He admitted to feeling judgmental and selfish at times, which adds to his sense of inadequacy. Despite these struggles, he reassured fans that they are not alone in experiencing such emotions. ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez feud: Here's how model reacted to 'liking' TikTok video mocking singer, Benny Blanc

