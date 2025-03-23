user
user

Justin Bieber ADMITS to having 'anger issues'; says THIS about about himself

Justin Bieber recently opened up about his struggles with authenticity, self-doubt, and personal growth. Through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts, the 31-year-old singer reflected on his feelings of unworthiness, anger issues, and the pressure to please others, offering fans a candid look into his inner battles

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Justin Bieber recently opened up to his fans about his struggles with authenticity and personal growth. The 31-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram where he appeared happy and energetic while playing the keyboard with fellow musicians. Alongside the video, he admitted that he often feels a sense of self-hatred when he notices himself becoming inauthentic but reminded himself that societal pressures often make people feel inadequate. However, he expressed his dislike for changing himself to please others.

article_image2

Earlier that day, Bieber addressed his desire to work on his anger issues in another personal post. He acknowledged that he struggles with anger but hopes to improve and react less impulsively. Along with this message, he posted three pictures—one of him hiding under a hoodie and another from his childhood.

This is not the first time the 'Believe' singer has shared his inner battles. On March 13, he reflected on his long-standing feelings of self-doubt and unworthiness. He mentioned that although people have always told him he deserves success, he has often felt like a fraud.
 


article_image3

Bieber also revealed that compliments about his worth sometimes make him feel deceptive, as if others would think differently of him if they truly knew his thoughts. He admitted to feeling judgmental and selfish at times, which adds to his sense of inadequacy. Despite these struggles, he reassured fans that they are not alone in experiencing such emotions.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez feud: Here's how model reacted to 'liking' TikTok video mocking singer, Benny Blanc

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Amaal Mallik's father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles: ' I love you' NTI

Amaal Mallik’s father Daboo shares heartfelt response after son opens up about struggles; 'I love you'

VIDEO Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS RBA

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone shows off her French speaking skills during Paris Fashion Week; watch THIS

Aamir Khan has THIS to say about son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' Box-office failure; Read on ATG

Aamir Khan has THIS to say about son Junaid Khan's 'Loveyapa' Box-office failure; Read on

'Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries': Lawyer "grateful" to CBI after Sushant Singh's case closure shk

'Rhea Chakraborty went through untold miseries': Lawyer "grateful" to CBI after Sushant Singh's case closure

Recent Stories

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting MEG

'I too feel ugly', Kalki Koechlin's letter to her daughter redefining gentle parenting

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know AJR

Attention SBI customers! Important changes in SBI card rules you must know

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with basic education officials

CM Yogi emphasizes quality education in review meeting with Basic Education Officials

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM's help; embassy extends assistance shk

Indian techie detained in Qatar for over 3 months, parents seek PM’s help; embassy extends assistance

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works iwh

How to set and achieve your goals: Simple strategy that works

Recent Videos

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

'L2: Empuraan is a Pan-India Film,' Says Mohanlal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB Highlights: 🔥 RCB Thrash KKR by 7 Wickets in Season Opener! 🔥

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Promotes ‘Sunday on Cycle’ for a Fit & Pollution-Free India

Video Icon
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Joins Fit India Sunday in Lucknow | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

IPL 2025 Game On | CSK vs MI - Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo Predicts!

Video Icon