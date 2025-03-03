Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's film to be bigger than Pushpa 2, says producer – Details inside

The film in the combination of Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel has recently started. Expectations are high as this is the first film being made in the combination of NTR and Neel.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

The film in the combination of Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel has recently started. Expectations are high as this is the first film being made in the combination of NTR and Neel. Prashanth Neel recently shared the shooting scenes on social media. It is known that the title Dragon is under consideration for this film.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

News has come that this film will be based on opium in the northeastern states. Maitri Movie Makers is producing this film with a huge budget. Ravi Shankar, one of the Maitri producers, recently participated in the success meet of the film Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan. In this, media representatives questioned NTR and Neel about Dragon. Pushpa 2 grossed over 1800 crores. They questioned how NTR's Dragon is going to be.

 

 

article_image3

Ravi Shankar responded. The sky is the limit for NTR and Prashanth Neel's film. It is a script that has never been seen in Indian cinema. It doesn't matter what level of expectations you have on it. It is going to be so wonderful. Not Pushpa 2.. Ravi Shankar raised expectations by saying that the level at which NTR Neel's film will collect is beyond imagination. Ravi Shankar's comments are making NTR fans excited.

 

article_image4

After Devara, NTR is acting under the direction of Prashanth Neel. It is not known when Devara 2 will be. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is also stopping Salaar 2 and making this film. Ravi Shankar also gave clarity on the Dragon title. He confirmed that the title of NTR and Neel's movie is Dragon. When asked if there is a movie with the title Dragon in Tamil, how is it now.. this is different and that is different. NTR Neel's film is a dragon with high voltage action, he said. Ravi Shankar made sensational comments that it is a film that needs to be released not only at the Pan India level but also at the international level.

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH] ATG

Ashish Chanchlani BREAKS silence on India's Got Latest row; says...' Dekhe hai aise tough times' [WATCH]

The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

'The Paradise' first glimpse OUT: Nani starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Khakee The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter': Prosenjit Chatterjee starrer crime thriller to release on THIS date; Read on

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones NTI

Oscars 2025:Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg pay emotional tribute to Quincy Jones

Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker ATG

Oscar 2025: 'Theatre- going experience under threat....', says best director winner Sean Baker

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe ATG

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE shk

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women dmn

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post HRD

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE ATG

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE

Recent Videos

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon