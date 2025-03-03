Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's film to be bigger than Pushpa 2, says producer – Details inside

The film in the combination of Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel has recently started. Expectations are high as this is the first film being made in the combination of NTR and Neel.

The film in the combination of Young Tiger NTR and Prashanth Neel has recently started. Expectations are high as this is the first film being made in the combination of NTR and Neel. Prashanth Neel recently shared the shooting scenes on social media. It is known that the title Dragon is under consideration for this film.

News has come that this film will be based on opium in the northeastern states. Maitri Movie Makers is producing this film with a huge budget. Ravi Shankar, one of the Maitri producers, recently participated in the success meet of the film Dragon starring Pradeep Ranganathan. In this, media representatives questioned NTR and Neel about Dragon. Pushpa 2 grossed over 1800 crores. They questioned how NTR's Dragon is going to be.

Ravi Shankar responded. The sky is the limit for NTR and Prashanth Neel's film. It is a script that has never been seen in Indian cinema. It doesn't matter what level of expectations you have on it. It is going to be so wonderful. Not Pushpa 2.. Ravi Shankar raised expectations by saying that the level at which NTR Neel's film will collect is beyond imagination. Ravi Shankar's comments are making NTR fans excited.

After Devara, NTR is acting under the direction of Prashanth Neel. It is not known when Devara 2 will be. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is also stopping Salaar 2 and making this film. Ravi Shankar also gave clarity on the Dragon title. He confirmed that the title of NTR and Neel's movie is Dragon. When asked if there is a movie with the title Dragon in Tamil, how is it now.. this is different and that is different. NTR Neel's film is a dragon with high voltage action, he said. Ravi Shankar made sensational comments that it is a film that needs to be released not only at the Pan India level but also at the international level.

