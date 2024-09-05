Jr. NTR-Janhvi Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna: Hottest Bollywood duos to look out for in 2024

2024 is the year of exciting on-screen pairings, featuring fresh faces, and new chemistry between actors. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated on-screen pairings of this year.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan - ‘Metro In Dino’

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen togther in the upcoming film 'Metro In Dino'. Fans are excited to see their chemistry screen and the film is set to release on November 19.

Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi - ‘Baby John’

Varun Dhawan is playing the role of a father who fakes his death to live a peaceful life with his daughter and protect her. Wamiqa Gabbi and Varun's partnership on-screen in the action-packed film is highly anticipated by the fans. The film will release on December 25.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna - ‘Chhaava’

Bad Newzz star Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen sharing the screen with actress Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhaava'. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale, his wife. The film will hit the big screen on December 6.

Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor - ‘Devara’

Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut alongside Jr. NTR. The film is going to be an action-packed treat for the viewers. Fans are already excited with the release of music videos featuring their on-screen allure, including the tracks ‘Chuttamalle’ and ‘Daavudi’. The film will be released on September 27.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan - ‘Yudhra’

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan will soon seen together in an upcoming action thriller film named 'Yudhra'. Siddhant will be playing a revenge-driven character Yudhra and Malavika will play Nikhat, his love interest. The film is set to hit theaters on September 20.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri - ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is back again this time with Tripti Dimri. The new pairing is believed to bring a fresh vibe to the franchise. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release in theaters on November 1.

