Jigra OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's latest film online

Jigra is an action thriller film with Alia Bhatt as Satyabhama and Vedang Raina as Ankur Anand in the key roles. The film was theatrically released on October 11, 2024, to mixed reviews from viewers and critics. It is scheduled for release on OTT in December 2024.

Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam wrote and directed the action-thriller film Jigra. The film portrays a lady (Alia Bhatt) who takes on the task of caring for her younger brother, Ankur (Vedang Raina), following the terrible deaths of their parents. Satya's life changes dramatically when she discovers that her brother has been imprisoned in a faraway nation on murder accusations.

Jigra is an action thriller film with Alia Bhatt as Satyabhama and Vedang Raina as Ankur Anand in the key roles. The film was theatrically released on October 11, 2024, to mixed reviews from viewers and critics. It is scheduled for release on OTT in December 2024. Release date and platform of Jigra The film is set to stream from December 6, 2024, on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Walls can’t hold what courage sets free. 💪❤️ #Jigra, arriving on December 6, on Netflix. #JigraOnNetflix."

The film portrays a young lady, Alia Bhatt, who takes on the task of caring for her younger brother, Ankur (Vedang), following the terrible deaths of their parents. The orphaned siblings are raised by their distant cousins, the Mehtanis. Satya works for the Mehtani company, while Ankur wants to be a musician.

Satya's life changes when she discovers that her brother is imprisoned in a faraway nation on murder accusations. Unable to accept this horrific fact, she sets out on a trip to save him, particularly after learning that he has been sentenced to death. The events that follow take place throughout the film.

Jigra Cast In addition to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film stars Aditya Nanda as Kabir Mehtani, Harssh A Singh as Jaswant, Ankur Khanna as Rayyan, Yuvraj Vijjan as Tony, Jason Shah as Matthew, Jesse Lim as a detective, Akashdeep Sabir as Mr Mehtani, Dheer Hira as Chandan, and Vivek Gomber as OIC Hansraj Landa. All about Jigra Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam co-wrote and directed Jigra. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Soumen Mishra, and Shaheen Bhatt produced it under the banners Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Latest Videos