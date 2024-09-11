Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti's divorce one-sided? Actor's wife claims announcement was without consent

    On September 10, Jayam Ravi announced his divorce via social media and published a statement saying that he and his wife Aarti are splitting up. Jayam Ravi and Aarti were married for 15 years and have two boys.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Days after Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from his wife Aarti, the latter has made some surprising allegations. On Wednesday, Aarti released an official statement claiming that the divorce was announced without her knowledge. She said that the decision to end the marriage is one-sided and that, despite her best attempts, she has been unable to contact the Tamil actor.

    article_image2

    Aarti wrote, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves. For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honors the commitment we made to one another and our family."

    article_image3

    She continued by saying, "Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not benefit our family.

    article_image4

    The actor's wife also questioned people blaming her for their divorce, stating that the truth would be out shortly. "Despite the agony this has caused, I have chosen to be dignified and refrain from making public statements until now. It's been difficult to deal with the misleading public narrative that has unfairly blamed me and attacked my reputation. As a mother, my top priority is and always will be my children's well-being.

