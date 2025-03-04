Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut resolve defamation case; Here's what they agreed on

Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut resolved their long-standing defamation case through mediation. The legal battle has been going on since 2020. Here's what they agreed on

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 1:53 PM IST

Actress Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar have amicably resolved their defamation case through mediation. The actress shared a picture of them together, announcing that their legal battle had ended on good terms. She also expressed appreciation for Javed Akhtar's kindness during the process and revealed that he had agreed to write songs for her upcoming directorial project

budget 2025
article_image2

In a conversation with Aaj Tak, Javed Akhtar confirmed that the case had been settled, mentioning that Kangana had withdrawn her allegations and assured that she would not repeat them. He emphasized that he had not sought any monetary compensation but had only wanted an apology, which he received

article_image3

When asked about his feelings regarding the resolution, Javed Akhtar remarked that he would now look for another challenge, indicating that he was ready to move forward

article_image4

The legal conflict between the two began in 2020 when Javed Akhtar filed a defamation complaint, stating that Kangana's remarks in a television interview had harmed his reputation. Now, with both parties reaching a mutual understanding, they have decided to put the dispute behind them

