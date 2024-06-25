Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor looks STUNNING in mermaid dress as she walks the ramp at Paris Haute Couture Week

    Actress Janhvi Kapoor's pictures from her recent ramp walk are trending online in which she looks beautiful.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    On Monday evening, Janhvi Kapoor made her international runway debut as a model for Indian couturier Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

    article_image2

    She represented the designer's latest collection, ' Aura', wearing a black bustier top with a matching sequined mermaid-style skirt. 

    article_image3

    Janhvi Kapoor's outfit came with a dramatic train and holographic skirt, and black tube shimmer blouse.

    article_image4

    Janhvi arranged her hair in gentle, cascading waves and wore minimal makeup to highlight her stunning gown. 

    article_image5

    Rahul reimagined the concept of dark mysticism for his new collection, creating elements that appealed to the audience's senses.

    article_image6

    Rahul defines the true meaning of the term 'aura' as "as one stares into an infinite black sky, are they observing nothingness or abundance of the unknown." 

