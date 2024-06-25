Janhvi Kapoor looks STUNNING in mermaid dress as she walks the ramp at Paris Haute Couture Week

Actress Janhvi Kapoor's pictures from her recent ramp walk are trending online in which she looks beautiful.

On Monday evening, Janhvi Kapoor made her international runway debut as a model for Indian couturier Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

She represented the designer's latest collection, ' Aura', wearing a black bustier top with a matching sequined mermaid-style skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit came with a dramatic train and holographic skirt, and black tube shimmer blouse.

Janhvi arranged her hair in gentle, cascading waves and wore minimal makeup to highlight her stunning gown.

Rahul reimagined the concept of dark mysticism for his new collection, creating elements that appealed to the audience's senses.

Rahul defines the true meaning of the term 'aura' as "as one stares into an infinite black sky, are they observing nothingness or abundance of the unknown."

Latest Videos