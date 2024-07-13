Jacqueline Fernandez HOT pictures: Know actress net worth, earnings, luxury lifestyle and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez is a popular Sri Lankan actress and model known for her work in Bollywood films. 

    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    She was born on August 11, 1985, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After winning the Miss Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, she transitioned into acting and made her Bollywood debut in the film "Aladin" (2009).

    Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the film industry for more than a decade, and has amassed enormous wealth, which is a big proof of her star status. 

    கண்ணை காட்டும் ஓவர் ஹாட்

    Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth is a staggering INR 116 crores (USD 14 million), with an annual income of more than INR 15 crores.

    Jacqueline has joined the ranks of Mumbai's most costly celebrity houses, purchasing a beautiful 5-BHK property in Juhu in 2021. Priyanka Chopra reportedly lived in this residence before moving to the United States. 

    Jacqueline paid INR 7 crore for the residence. She is frequently seen posting photos and videos in which the lavish pad serves as the backdrop.

    The price of Jacqueline's island, which is located near another private island owned by former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Kumar Sangakkara, remains unknown. However, one may expect it to be worth hundreds of crores.

