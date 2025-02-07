Is Rashmika Mandanna hospitalised and in a critical condition? Know the TRUTH

Several photos of Rashmika Mandanna have gone viral on social media, supposedly showing her in severe condition on hospital bed. Read on to find out whether these photographs are accurate and the 'Pushpa' actress hasn't been doing well.

Rashmika Mandanna is now riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the film, she played Srivalli. Allu Arjun's film was so successful that it became the highest-grossing Indian film. She is now looking forward to the premiere of her highly awaited film Chaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist.

Despite a serious leg injury, Rashmika has been marketing the picture. Although she received a leg injury a few days ago, it did not prevent her from performing her professional obligations. She graced the film's promotional events with elegance. Amid this, a few photos of her have gone viral on social media, saying that she is in the hospital.

A few photos of Rashmika Mandanna resting in a hospital bed went viral online. She has several bandages on her face. The caption said, "Shocking Health Emergency: Rashmika Mandanna Condition Critical After Sudden Illness." Let us notify you that the photographs are fabricated and altered.

According to India Today, the photograph has been manipulated, and the original is of Nicki Chapman, an English television and radio personality. Rashmika's face was merged with Chapman's in the viral photograph. The initial photograph found during the search was from The Daily Mail, and it featured Nicki Chapman discussing her brain tumour struggle. Thus, there is no truth to Rashmika Mandanna's viral photographs.

Fans may spot Vijay Devananda, Mahesh Babu, and other celebrities in the viral snapshot. Rashmika sent a lengthy statement in January regarding her leg injuries. She uploaded a photo of her leg glued. She wrote, "Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in “hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!"

The film Chaava will be released in cinemas on February 14. It tells the narrative of the Maratha ruler Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

