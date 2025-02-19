Is Pooja Hegde set for special dance number in Rajinikanth’s Coolie? Find out

Reports suggest that a popular actress will perform an item number with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie, a grand-scale film starring superstar Rajinikanth, is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is their first collaboration. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Upendra, alongside Rajinikanth. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also makes a cameo appearance. The film is produced by Sun Pictures.

Item song in Coolie

Anirudh has composed the music for Coolie, with Gireesh Gangadharan serving as the cinematographer. Filming is nearing completion. An exciting update reveals that a popular actress will perform an item number with Rajinikanth in a song composed by Anirudh.

Pooja Hegde dances with Rajini

The actress is none other than Pooja Hegde, who stars opposite Vijay in Jana Nayagan. She will reportedly perform the item number with Rajinikanth in Coolie. The song is expected to be a hit, similar to Kaavaalaa from Jailer. While Pooja Hegde has performed item numbers in Telugu films, this marks her first in Tamil.

Pooja Hegde's lineup

Pooja Hegde is currently a busy actress in Tamil cinema. She has completed filming for Retro, opposite Suriya, which releases on May 1st. She is also working on Jana Nayagan with Vijay and is signed for Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 4. Her decision to perform an item number in Coolie, despite her busy schedule, has surprised many. It's reported she received a substantial fee for this.

