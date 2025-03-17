Is Mammootty Suffering From Cancer? The Truth Behind the Rumors

Read Full Gallery

Rumors spread that Malayalam actor Mammootty had cancer, which is why he supposedly withdrew from cinema.

Mammootty Cancer Rumours: Mammootty's fans were worried by the news that Malayalam superstar Mammootty was unwell. There were reports that Mammootty, 73, had taken a break from cinema because he had cancer. Because Mammootty had not been seen in public for the past few days. That's why the information spread that he had cancer. In this situation, Mammootty's PR team explained his health.

Mammootty

Accordingly, Mammootty's PR team has confirmed that Mammootty does not have cancer. They also said that he is in good health and that he is currently taking a break from cinema as he is fasting for Ramadan. Speaking about this, Mammootty's PR team said, "This is fake news. He is on leave. He has taken a break from shooting as he is fasting for Ramadan. After the break, he will act with Mohanlal in director Mahesh Narayanan's film."

Mammootty health

The first schedule of MMMN film directed by Mahesh Narayanan was started in Sri Lanka. This is a film in which two top stars are acting together in Malayalam cinema. This film is named 'MMMN' (Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan). Nayanthara, Fahad Fazil, Darshana Rajendran and other celebrities are also acting in this film with Mammootty and Mohanlal. Due to this, the expectation on this film has increased.

Actor Mammootty Upcoming Movies

Mammootty, who has acted in 420 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and English, last acted in the film 'Dominic and the Ladies Purse'. This film was directed by Gautham Menon. The film was released last January and received good response. Following that film, Mammootty currently has two films in hand, 'Bazooka' and 'Kalamkaval'. These films are going to be released soon.

Latest Videos