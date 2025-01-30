Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, who dated Paras Chhabra, is rumoured to be dating Mohammed Siraj. A news outlet revealed their relationship, but they haven't responded. 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma, who was previously in a relationship with Paras Chhabra, has ignited romantic suspicions with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. A news outlet revealed their connection, but the couple hasn't responded. They're apparently getting to know each other. Siraj supposedly liked Mahira's photo in 2024, fuelling intrigue, but the like has since disappeared.

The Times of India confirmed the report of Siraj and Mahira's connection. Despite not following each other on Instagram, Mahira and Siraj ignited dating allegations in 2024 when Siraj reportedly liked Mahira's post, which drew public attention. However, the like button is currently not accessible on Mahira's photographs.

It should be emphasised that Mahira and Siraj have never been seen together. As a result, it remains unclear whether the couple is in a relationship. According to a report in Times Now, Mahira's mother, Saniya Sharma, said, "People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?"

Mahira formerly dated Paras Chhabra. The pair, who had been dating for three years, allegedly separated in 2023. Last year, Paras discussed his separation with Mahira on his podcast, Abraa Ka Dabra Show, with Shefali Jariwala, a former Bigg Boss 13 competitor.

The actor blamed the breakdown on their live-in relationship, saying, "Main toh single hoon filhaal. Aap ke saamne he tha joh bhi tha relationship; joh shuru hua tha Bigg Boss mein. Continue for 2-3 saal. Toh bus wohi live-in mein the hum, toh jaise maine kaha live-in ke zyaada tar relationship kharab he hoti hain."

Mahira and Paras even unfollowed each other on Instagram and erased their shared images after their divorce.

