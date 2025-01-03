Is Leonardo DiCaprio getting married to Vittoria Ceretti? Here's what we know

Leonardo DiCaprio has no imminent plans to marry his partner and model Vittoria Ceretti. They have been dating one another since August 2023.

According to a source cited by Page Six, DiCaprio does not see the need to formalise things through marriage. Although he likes spending time with Ceretti, the actor does not consider himself a spouse.

“Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes. (He) loves spending time with Ceretti, but just doesn’t envision himself as a husband,” Page Six reported a source as stating.

Ceretti was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, fuelling engagement speculations. This sparked fan conjecture, with many speculating that DiCaprio is ready to settle down. However, it was revealed that Ceretti has held the ring since 2022.

DiCaprio is pleased with his relationship with Ceretti, since they were recently photographed together in St Barts. However, it does not appear like he plans to marry or establish a family. DiCaprio has remained unconcerned despite public attention and social media speculation regarding his personal life.

In an interview about his career, DiCaprio discussed the importance of his early part in This Boy's Life with Robert De Niro in 1993. He spoke with The Guardian about the chance and effect De Niro had on him, underlining his dedication to acting and noting the difficulties of keeping privacy in the spotlight.

