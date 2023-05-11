Is Kim Kardashian dating a Lakers player? Here's what we know

Kim Kardashian has been a lucky charm at the recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff games, and while there has been much speculation as to why she is there, we have some answers.

Kim Kardashian was photographed sitting courtside with her pal Sarah Staudinger for games 3 and 4 of the Lakers vs. Warriors this week.



This week, the fashion mogul was clicked sitting courtside with Sarah Staudinger for games 3 and 4 of the Lakers versus. Warriors. Naturally, social media was alive with speculation about whether Kim was there to support a potential love interest.

According to TMZ, Kim is "absolutely not" dating anyone on either side and is only there to hang out with her pal and support her local Lakers.

The courtside tickets are also owned by Kim's agent, Ari Emanuel, who also happens to be Sarah's husband, and the two ladies have easy access to two of the finest seats in the house to watch the game. Tristan Thompson is now on the Lakers' roster, and she even uploaded a handful of photos of him during the game, but insiders say she'd attend and watch whether he was on the team.



Interestingly, Kim has become quite a sports fan in recent years, taking her children to games in Los Angeles and worldwide. The creator of SKIMS has been a regular at Los Angeles Rams matches with her son Saint, even accompanying him and several friends across the water for football matches. According to the article, she also took Saint to one of the Lakers' playoff games.



Kim is frequently seen on the sidelines while her children participate in sports. She was most recently seen attending a soccer game over the weekend, in which Kanye West also participated.

