Is Diljit Dosanjh married? Reports reveal his wife and son are living abroad

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently captivating audiences worldwide with his 'Dil Luminati Tour.' However, recent reports about his personal life have stirred considerable interest.

The Mystery of Diljit's Marriage

Sources reveal that Diljit is married to Sandeep Kaur, with whom he shares a son living abroad, specifically in the United States. A viral photo from a two-year-old Reddit thread purportedly shows Diljit and Sandeep on their wedding day. In the image, Sandeep is seen in a stunning red lehenga, while Diljit looks dapper in a grey tuxedo adorned with red accents.

Keeping Family Safe

Despite these revelations, Diljit has remained tight-lipped about his marriage and family. This discretion is not perceived as arrogance; rather, it stems from a desire to protect them. Early in his career, Diljit faced serious threats, particularly after the release of his song "Lak 28 Kudi Da," prompting him to relocate his family abroad for their safety.

Divorce Rumors Resurface

As 2024 begins, new reports have emerged suggesting that Diljit and Sandeep separated in 2017. Sources indicate that despite attempts to reconcile, the couple decided to part ways, with Sandeep and their son continuing to reside in the U.S. As the situation unfolds, fans and followers remain eager for clarification from the star himself.

