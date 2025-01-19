Is Carlos Alcaraz single or dating someone? All about Spanish tennis ace's relationship status

Carlos Alcaraz's rise in tennis is matched by growing interest in his personal life, including past relationship rumours and his current quest for love amidst his demanding career.

As Carlos Alcaraz continues his quest for a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2025, his rise in the tennis world is matched only by the growing curiosity surrounding his personal life. The 21-year-old Spanish sensation, already celebrated for his 2022 US Open win and 2023 Wimbledon triumph, is not just capturing headlines for his on-court brilliance. Fans are increasingly eager to know more about the man behind the racket, particularly when it comes to his romantic life.



In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in mid-2024, Alcaraz revealed he is currently single, admitting that he is "looking for someone." Despite his global fame and the demanding travel schedule that comes with being one of the sport’s brightest stars, Alcaraz remains optimistic about his prospects in love. “It’s complicated, never staying in one place,” he explained. “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”

The question of who Alcaraz has dated has long been the subject of public interest. While no recent relationships have been confirmed, the Spaniard has been linked in the past to fellow countrywoman Maria Gonzalez Gimenez. The two reportedly grew up together in El Palmar, Murcia, and were childhood friends before rumors of a romance emerged. Gimenez, who shares Alcaraz’s passion for tennis, plays for Murcia Club de Tenis and has a bilingual law degree from the University of Murcia. While she is not a professional tennis player, her connection to Alcaraz was noted by insiders, who speculated that the two shared a strong bond rooted in their similar backgrounds and shared values.



However, reports indicate that their relationship ended in 2023, a subject Alcaraz subtly addressed in a Vogue interview that year. He acknowledged the challenges of balancing a professional athlete's lifestyle with a personal relationship.

