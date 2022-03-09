Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently spotted together; after that, many social media users started speculating that she is expecting their first child

    Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were spotted last night where she was seen in an 'oversized' blue dress, and Karan was in a simple T-shirt and black jeans. The couple looked happy together as they posed for the paparazzi. 
     

    Soon as the pictures were out on social media, many started commenting saying, "She is definitely pregnant... glowing mummy to be n oversized dress." 
     

    Another one remarked, "She is pregnant." A third one wrote, "Bipasha ma'am pregnant h. Qki kuchh month se wo ese hi loose kapde pehen rhi h. Jisse unka baby tummy na dikhe... Jesa b ho hume toh khushi hi hogi."
     

    This is not the first time; many rumours of Bipasha expecting their first child have been grabbed headlines. In the past, Bipasha had shut down the pregnancy rumours. In an interview, Bipasha had said, "My family life is important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight." 
     

    She added that she can gain weight,"I know that I'm an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I'm becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby."
     

    Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. Both keep sharing romantic pictures and videos on their Instagram pages. It is said that Bipasha and Karan are one of the most loved couples in the industry.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper RCB

    BTS: K-Pop band now part of CBSE Class 9 exam paper

    Women day Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give RCB

    Women’s Day: Jacqueline Fernandez has a strong message to give

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Hollywood Kpop BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wedding drb

    BTS to play at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s wedding?

    Watch Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case drb

    Watch: Did Jacqueline Fernandes open up on Sukesh Chandrasekhar case?

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues RCB

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

    Marylebone Cricket Club MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading-ayh

    MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading

    Football Should Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski move to Premier League Heres what Peter Crouch thinks snt

    Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country-dnm

    Telangana CM KCR slams BJP, vows to achieve tremendous progress for country

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon