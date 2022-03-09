Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently spotted together; after that, many social media users started speculating that she is expecting their first child

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover were spotted last night where she was seen in an 'oversized' blue dress, and Karan was in a simple T-shirt and black jeans. The couple looked happy together as they posed for the paparazzi.



Soon as the pictures were out on social media, many started commenting saying, "She is definitely pregnant... glowing mummy to be n oversized dress."



Another one remarked, "She is pregnant." A third one wrote, "Bipasha ma'am pregnant h. Qki kuchh month se wo ese hi loose kapde pehen rhi h. Jisse unka baby tummy na dikhe... Jesa b ho hume toh khushi hi hogi."



This is not the first time; many rumours of Bipasha expecting their first child have been grabbed headlines. In the past, Bipasha had shut down the pregnancy rumours. In an interview, Bipasha had said, "My family life is important to me. And I know there have been a lot of speculations about me being pregnant, on and off when I put on weight."



She added that she can gain weight,"I know that I'm an ambassador of fitness. But there is a time when I can let go a little bit and live life a little bit. It is not that I'm becoming unhealthy. But the speculations are always going to be there till the time people see me with an actual baby."

