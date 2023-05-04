Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH

An old video of Aishwarya Rai stating on 'Koffee With Karan' that B-town actresses can't tolerate her has gone viral! One social media user commented, “well you are belittling girls ma’am.”

Getty Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an exceptional actor. Aside from her acting abilities, she is also known for her ability to express herself in public, as she has never shied away from speaking her mind.



Getty Photos

As we speak, we recall Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saying on Karan Johar's talk programme 'Koffee With Karan' that she doesn't have many female friends and that B-town women can't tolerate her.

Getty Photos

Aish's video has gone popular on social media. The actress admitted on the broadcast that she had more male pals than girls. She said that whenever she goes to any party, she ends up standing with a group of lads, pointing to Karan.

Later, KJo asked if the other actresses couldn't stand her, to which she replied, “You often tell me that.” The Jazba actress went on to add that she cannot have this typical girly conversation about shoes, bags, make-up, fashion, outfits, and more. Soon after this clip surfaced online, netizens started to troll the actress.

One social media user commented, “well you are belittling girls ma’am.” Another wrote, “I've found most women who talk like this to be very insecure. Shes clearly afraid of being outsmarted by another woman, as her only weapon is her looks, which in reality will work better on men.”



Image: Twitter Fan Page

One comment can be read, “She belittled all the girls and ended with "I am not belittling girls" and for your kind information, girls talk about alot more than just "shoes, bags, stylists, hair" I don't know what girls she is talking about but theres much more to girls than just this.”



Photo Courtesy: Instagram