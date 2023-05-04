Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH

    First Published May 4, 2023, 2:47 PM IST

    An old video of Aishwarya Rai stating on 'Koffee With Karan' that B-town actresses can't tolerate her has gone viral! One social media user commented, “well you are belittling girls ma’am.” 

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an exceptional actor. Aside from her acting abilities, she is also known for her ability to express herself in public, as she has never shied away from speaking her mind.
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    As we speak, we recall Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saying on Karan Johar's talk programme 'Koffee With Karan' that she doesn't have many female friends and that B-town women can't tolerate her.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Aish's video has gone popular on social media. The actress admitted on the broadcast that she had more male pals than girls. She said that whenever she goes to any party, she ends up standing with a group of lads, pointing to Karan.

    article_image4

    Later, KJo asked if the other actresses couldn't stand her, to which she replied, “You often tell me that.” The Jazba actress went on to add that she cannot have this typical girly conversation about shoes, bags, make-up, fashion, outfits, and more. Soon after this clip surfaced online, netizens started to troll the actress.  

    article_image5

    One social media user commented, “well you are belittling girls ma’am.” Another wrote, “I've found most women who talk like this to be very insecure. Shes clearly afraid of being outsmarted by another woman, as her only weapon is her looks, which in reality will work better on men.” 
     

    article_image6

    Image: Twitter Fan Page

    One comment can be read, “She belittled all the girls and ended with "I am not belittling girls" and for your kind information, girls talk about alot more than just "shoes, bags, stylists, hair" I don't know what girls she is talking about but theres much more to girls than just this.”
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Aishwarya is garnering praise for her performance in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, which collected Rs. 200 crores on the fourth day of its release. The movie, which also stars Vikram, raked in a whopping Rs 230 crore globally.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna talks about who is her 'favorite' among these actors vma

    Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna talks about who is her 'favorite' among these actors

    Anil Kapoor in Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations': Find out which other Hollywood actors he has worked with MSW

    Anil Kapoor in Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations': Find out which other Hollywood actors he has worked with

    Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery vma

    Why was Priyanka Chopra having 'depression'? Actress speaks about botched nose surgery

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage vma

    Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

    Yes Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets RBA

    Yes! Sarath Babu is alive: Kamal Haasan deletes his condolence tweets

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines-ayh

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir - Sunil Gavaskar calls for suspension over fines

    Bid to assassinate Vladimir Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack on Kremlin or Russia stage 'false flag' operation snt

    Bid to assassinate Putin: Did Ukraine carry out drone attack or Russia staged 'false flag' operation?

    Google rolls out passkeys feature Know what is it and how it can be helpful gcw

    Google rolls out passkeys feature; Know what is it and how is it helpful

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support allows users to sign in without passwords gcw

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support, allows users to sign in without passwords

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon