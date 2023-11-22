Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style

On November 19, Tara Sutaria turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her twin sister Pia Sutaria who is a professional ballet dancer.

The Sutaria sisters hosted a lavish birthday party for their close friends and family and were dressed in classic glamour outfits.

Pia Sutaria donned a slinky white gown which came with a strappy spaghetti ensemble and a plunging neckline and a body-fit silhouette. She accessorized her look with a pair of black translucent gloves.

Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a gold co-ord outfit that had a strappy crop top with a ribbed bustline and a plunging neckline and was part of the two-piece ensemble. She paired it with a dazzling gold bodycon midi skirt that emphasized her toned body.

Sharing pictures on social media, the sisters cut multiple white cakes that had black ribbons as decorations.

Orry and Nupur Sanon also attended the birthday party and looked stunning as they posed for a picture.

How could Orry miss it with the birthday girl!! Orry was seen with Tara in his iconic pose while the actress winks at the camera.