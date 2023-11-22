Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Tara Sutaria's birthday bash: Actress celebrates with twin sister Pia Sutaria in retro style

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    On November 19, Tara Sutaria turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her twin sister Pia Sutaria who is a professional ballet dancer. 

    article_image1

    The Sutaria sisters hosted a lavish birthday party for their close friends and family and were dressed in classic glamour outfits.

    article_image2

    Pia Sutaria donned a slinky white gown which came with a strappy spaghetti ensemble and a plunging neckline and a body-fit silhouette. She accessorized her look with a pair of black translucent gloves.

    article_image3

    Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a gold co-ord outfit that had a strappy crop top with a ribbed bustline and a plunging neckline and was part of the two-piece ensemble. She paired it with a dazzling gold bodycon midi skirt that emphasized her toned body.

    article_image4

    Sharing pictures on social media, the sisters cut multiple white cakes that had black ribbons as decorations.

    article_image5

    Orry and Nupur Sanon also attended the birthday party and looked stunning as they posed for a picture. 

    article_image6

    How could Orry miss it with the birthday girl!! Orry was seen with Tara in his iconic pose while the actress winks at the camera. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it" SHG

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love' RKK

    Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse from his birthday celebration, says, 'Grateful for all the love'

    Animal Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful' SHG

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor applauds 'Kabir Singh' despite its past controversy over misogyny, deems it 'powerful'

    Don 3 Update: Is Sobhita Dhulipala replacing Priyanka Chopra as Roma? Read details RBA

    Don 3 Update: Is Sobhita Dhulipala replacing Priyanka Chopra as Roma? Read details

    Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan's 'dostana' restored; to reunite for untitled movie releasing on this date; Read ATG

    Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan reunite post fallout for untitled movie; to release on this date

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans osf

    BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball cricket plans

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months anr

    Delay plagues Kerala's Akkulam Tourist Village's Glass Bridge project, still in limbo after six months

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH) AJR

    Indira Gandhi's 1982 Asian Games grand entry video resurfaces amid PM Modi's WC photo op row (WATCH)

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter ATG

    Cabbage to Cauliflower: 7 purple vegetables to try this Winter

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it" SHG

    Vaibhavi Merchant addresses controversy surrounding 'Besharam Rang' song; claims "majority of people liked it"

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon