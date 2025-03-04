Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, SRK at Ashutosh Gowarikers' sons wedding

Bollywood stars gathered at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception. Many celebs including Shah Rukh, Aamir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attended. Check out the exclusive inside photos.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 5:11 PM IST

Recently, film director Ashutosh Gowariker's son got married. Many Bollywood celebs were seen at the reception. Now inside photos are here. Abhishek with Aishwarya.

budget 2025
article_image2

Aamir Khan also attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception. Aamir was seen in a black suit on this occasion.

article_image3

Aamir Khan also got photos clicked with the bride and groom at Ashutosh Gowariker's son's reception.

article_image4

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son's reception. SRK looked handsome in a suit.

article_image5

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan also posed with the bride and groom at the reception. His manager was there.

article_image6

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre also attended with her husband. Sonali looked beautiful in a shimmery saree.

article_image7

Uddhav Thackeray, with his family, also attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son's reception with his family.

