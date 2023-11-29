In pictures: Sara Ali Khan raises temperatures in black netted body-hugging dress

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures in a black net dress.

Sara Ali Khan has an interesting dress sense and is known for experimenting with her clothing and never fails to make a statement with her attire.

The 28-year-old recently turned heads in an all-black attire, making her appear to be a vision to behold.

The 'Kedarnath' actress struck the perfect combination of elegance and charm in a netted body-hugging dress. Her kohl-rimmed eyelids and scarlet lip color completed her outfit.

She posed flawlessly, her hair neatly wrapped into a bun, and captioned the photos, "Vanity goes in vain."

Soon after the pictures were up, netizens took to the comment section and termed her 'hot', 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful'.

On the professional front, the actress will be seen in films like 'Metro In Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.