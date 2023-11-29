Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Sara Ali Khan raises temperatures in black netted body-hugging dress

    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures in a black net dress. 

    article_image1

    Sara Ali Khan has an interesting dress sense and is known for experimenting with her clothing and never fails to make a statement with her attire. 

    article_image2

    The 28-year-old recently turned heads in an all-black attire, making her appear to be a vision to behold. 

    article_image3

    The 'Kedarnath' actress struck the perfect combination of elegance and charm in a netted body-hugging dress. Her kohl-rimmed eyelids and scarlet lip color completed her outfit. 

    article_image4

    She posed flawlessly, her hair neatly wrapped into a bun, and captioned the photos, "Vanity goes in vain."

    article_image5

    Soon after the pictures were up, netizens took to the comment section and termed her 'hot', 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful'. 

    article_image6

    On the professional front, the actress will be seen in films like 'Metro In Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

