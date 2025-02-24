Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan: 5 actors gearing up for box-office fireworks in 2025; Check full list HERE

After a blockbuster 2024, Indian cinema is set for an even bigger 2025 with high-octane action films featuring top stars like Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, and more. Packed with thrilling sequences and mass appeal, these films are poised to break box office records, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats

Following a phenomenal year for Indian films in 2024, 2025 is shaping up to be an even bigger spectacle for cinema lovers. With a lineup of highly anticipated action films, some of the biggest Pan-India stars are ready to enthrall audiences with high-octane performances. Leading the charge are Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, and others, bringing larger-than-life action sequences to the big screen. As expectations soar, theaters are predicted to be packed, breaking box office records. Here’s a look at the top action stars and their much-awaited films in 2025

Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

Bollywood’s action sensation Hrithik Roshan is returning with War 2, the highly anticipated sequel in Ayan Mukerji’s spy universe. This time, he will be seen sharing screen space with South Indian superstar NTR Jr., making for an electrifying showdown. Featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, the film is set for an August 24, 2025, release

Salman Khan in 'Sikander'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for what is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will present him in an intense, action-packed role that is set to captivate his massive fanbase. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this high-energy entertainer. Scheduled for an Eid release on March 28, 2025, the film has already generated immense excitement

Yash in 'Toxic'

Yash is once again ready to take the box office by storm with his upcoming film Toxic. The teaser has already built significant excitement, and the film promises to deliver intense action sequences along with gripping drama. Tentatively scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, Toxic is among the most awaited films of the year

Sunny Deol in 'Jaat'

Sunny Deol will be seen in a power-packed avatar in Jaat, an action drama directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film is set to showcase an intense face-off between Deol and Randeep Hooda, adding to the thrill. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is slated for release on April 10, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kingdom'

Vijay Deverakonda is set to impress audiences with his upcoming film Kingdom, where he will take on a rugged and action-heavy role. The recently unveiled teaser and posters have already created a buzz among fans. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises high-energy action sequences and is expected to hit theaters on May 30, 2025

