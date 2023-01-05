How is Deepika Padukone in real life? Know Pathaan actress' true personality- read Quora users' experiences

We all have stereotypes of actors as diva-types or drama queens. They are usually demanding and unpleasant and may sometimes be quite 'fake' and 'arrogant'. This is not the case with Deepika Padukone.

There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone has ruled over the hearts of Bollywood fans since her debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. The stunning actress has been in the film industry for over a decade and a half and has often astonished us with her great performances.



Deepika is a real charmer who never fails to wow the audience with her performance, amazing beauty, or million-dollar grin. Deepika has established herself as one of the most successful actresses of her age.



On her 37th birthday, we have brought you a few real-life incidents, where common people had an encounter with Deepika and their revelations will leave you all surprised!



Anirban Banerjee, car expert, Android app developer penned down on Quora about his experience when he met Deepika in person. "I met with her on the way to Mumbai from Delhi back in 2012....we shared the same flight..hence observed her activity throughout the journey. There is no denial in the fact that Deepika Padukone is at her highest career peak at this time. she's a very down to earth person.

she has no tantrums..she is polite and soft spoken..

She is very sensitive girl..full of life and feeling and emotions..

she's a complete human who makes mistakes like everyone of us but the best thing is she knows how to apologize!!!!

She's gorgeous with sharp features. She's hard-working and talented and everybody knows the result….

She's humble,kind,generous with a quick wit…..

She knows how to handle the social media….

This is our Lady of bollywood..the most adorable one.. (sic)”



Sindhu Satish, social media specialist, said, "Deepika Padukone is as lovely from the inside as she looks on the outside. She is courteous, friendly, warm and extremely kind. I remember us shooting for the Daboo Ratnani calendar once, and she had to rush to Delhi for an awards ceremony soon after. Her hairstylist had an off day, so a back up hairstylist filled in for her and styled her hair incorrectly. Well, most people would have totally gotten hyper, but not Deepika. She very politely told the hairstylist that it is not okay, please speed up and correct the style, and thanks to that, the stylist immediately rectified her error. Post that, she shot in a jiffy and sped off towards the airport well in time for her flight. That incident spoke volumes about the person she is. Today, she is conquering the world not only because of her beauty, and talent, but also because of her humility (sic)."

Aalif Surti, who works at 20th Century Fox, said, "As part of my work, I have been fortunate to meet her in Dubai. For one, I found her stunningly beautiful without make-up. I have met many actresses off-screen but Deepika is (in my opinion) perfect from every angle. The unexpected thing I noticed about her as I got to spend more time with her, is that she is still middle-class in her attitude to life. So proper and correct that I feel like there is a strict South Indian school-teacher hiding inside her. I found that endearing considering her stardom today. And how much the girl eats! It defies the laws of physics where all that food goes because it does not show. When I asked her, she shrugged it off saying that she has a high metabolism because she is a sportsperson but almost every time I have met her, she has been eating something or the other. I really liked her and based on my interactions I think she is one of the kindest, most considerate stars in Bollywood. A rare thing (sic).”



Anonymous: She was my classmate at Mount Carmel College for 6 months before she moved to Bombay for OSO. She used to keep bunking classes due to her professional commitments- badminton and modelling. I think she lost a lot of attendance because of that and that's why decided to leave college... But on the days that she used to visit college- she would come straight from the baddy court at Padukone Academy that's down the road- she would be sweaty and still in her track pants. This is quite a big deal because MCC is like a fashion capital in Bangalore and all the girls are always dressed to the nines- a lot of them used to wear 4-5 inch heels as well, and this super model would be in black trackpants with jacket and zero make-up, her hair in a braid or a ponytail. I once stood behind her in a queue to pay fees and I literally couldn't see anything in front of me- she is that tall! I always felt she was quiet and well-mannered. Sitting in the last bench, not very studious, but a sweet girl. That doesn't mean she didn't have fun! She had a lot of male attention, but then all MCC girls got a lot of male attention- guys would flock outside the gates of the college...

Shriya Parab, a Quora user said, "I had the privilege of meeting her recently, last December, during her promotional visit at Indian Idol. Now, I know I would sound biased, I am her fan and I adore her and more than that, she is my role model, someone I looked up to right from 2011. Whenever I would think of “what would happen if I meet her one day? How would she behave?” I'd feel a bit lost, but in my heart, I always knew, she treats people very very kindly and she is very soft spoken. My Uncle once was luckily in the same airplane as hers, both traveling in Business Class, now, he knew I was a big a fan of hers, so he approached her, saying “my niece is a big fan of yours and if you could give me an autograph or something for her, she would be very happy.” and she was wearing glasses, but she smiled at him and said, “absolutely” and took the diary. Her Bodyguard and the Staff however meddled, and my uncle had to go back to his seat, but the diary was with her and you won't believe, while going back, she handed him the diary again and said, “Please send her my love and best wishes” My uncle, who was never a fan of any celebrity, told me this, “her kindness won my heart, I never thought she would give you an autograph or even give my diary back.” I felt very proud that day."