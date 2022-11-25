HOT pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in a cleavage-revealing black short dress

Monalisa is one Bhojpuri actress who can look breathtaking no matter what she wears. A few hours ago, she shared some pictures on her Instagram page, where she looked simply hot-take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa is quite active on social media and frequently shares her fan-favourite dancing videos and gorgeous photos. She just shared several pictures, and she surely looks stunning in them.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress is seen with a similar tank top and a long green skirt. She didn't wear much makeup and let her hair hang loose.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

You can always count on Monalisa to post adorable photos and videos of herself to whip up a frenzy among her followers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress recently published some pictures of herself without any filters, departing from her customary glitzy persona. These lovely pictures showed her displaying her perfect skin.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa uploaded a photo from an event held in Mumbai. She looked hot in an off-shoulder back leather dress with a neat hairstyle and a natural shine.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Monalisa is very active on social media. At the same time, he has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. She frequently posts photos and videos on her social media accounts.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram