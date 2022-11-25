Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT pictures: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in a cleavage-revealing black short dress

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Monalisa is one Bhojpuri actress who can look breathtaking no matter what she wears. A few hours ago, she shared some pictures on her Instagram page, where she looked simply hot-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa is quite active on social media and frequently shares her fan-favourite dancing videos and gorgeous photos. She just shared several pictures, and she surely looks stunning in them.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress is seen with a similar tank top and a long green skirt. She didn't wear much makeup and let her hair hang loose.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    You can always count on Monalisa to post adorable photos and videos of herself to whip up a frenzy among her followers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress recently published some pictures of herself without any filters, departing from her customary glitzy persona. These lovely pictures showed her displaying her perfect skin.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa uploaded a photo from an event held in Mumbai. She looked hot in an off-shoulder back leather dress with a neat hairstyle and a natural shine.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa is very active on social media. At the same time, he has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. She frequently posts photos and videos on her social media accounts. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa was once considered one of the most expensive and talented Bhojpuri actresses. Monalisa participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. After that, Monalisa started getting work in Bollywood and TV industry. After that he worked in many projects.  

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know RBA

    Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta to QUIT much-loved TV show; here's what we know

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchans voice, image without permission AJR

    Delhi High Court bans use of Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image without permission

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling RBA

    Dipika Kakar gets trolled for unnecessary attitude towards a fan who tried to help her from falling

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this RBA

    Is Rashmika Mandanna in trouble? Her films Pushpa 2 and Varisu are banned in Karnataka? Read this

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand RBA

    Kiara Advani, Ram Charan enjoy burgers during RC15 shoot in New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari AJR

    15-year-old government vehicles plying on roads will be scrapped: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Twitter update Gold grey blue tick likely to relaunch by December 2 gcw

    Twitter update: Gold, grey, blue tick likely to relaunch by December 2

    Rs 28.7 crore for a single dose; Hemgenix is world's most expensive medicine

    Rs 28.7 crore for a single dose; Hemgenix is world’s most expensive medicine

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India From features to price know it all gcw

    Lamborghini Urus Performante is here in India! From specs to price; know it all

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, BRA vs SRB: One of the nicest goals in all of my career - Brazil Richarlison after Serbia wonder-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'One of the nicest goals in all of my career' - Richarlison after Serbia wonder

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon