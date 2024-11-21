Here's how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu openly discussed her past struggles with diabetes and her journey to recovery.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce after four years of marriage garnered significant media attention and speculation.

article_image2

Samantha is actively involved in new projects, including bilingual films in Telugu and Tamil. Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her experience with diabetes. 

article_image3

Samantha highlighted the prevalence of diabetes and emphasized her successful recovery. Diagnosed in 2013, Samantha's determination led to her overcoming diabetes and achieving peak fitness.

article_image4

Samantha made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. She became one of the most recognisable stars in the South Indian cinema industry, appearing in both Tamil and Telugu films.

article_image5

Her famous films are Baana Kaathadi, Mahanati, Majili, Oh Baby, and Theri. The actress has also dabbled in online series, with a noteworthy performance in The Family Man: Season 2 and a recent cameo in the Citadel: Honey Bunny action series.

article_image6

The episode, part of the worldwide Citadel brand, was directed by Raj and DK and aired on Prime Video on November 7.

article_image7

Samantha has always managed to wow her audience with her acting abilities and developing appearance. Her flexibility and charisma have made her one of the most popular performers in the Indian cinema business today.

Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Channel: Shows like Fauji 2, Ramayan and more to stream soon

Swara Bhasker calls out trolls over viral no-makeup photo, defends her personal choices

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra calls our Rajat Dalal for disrespecting women [WATCH]

Coachella 2025: Malayali rapper Hanumankind to perform at prestigious music festival; Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet KISS at 'Lee' screening; video goes viral [WATCH]

CM Yogi makes 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in UP, calls it essential viewing

Upcoming electric cars in India: Skoda plans to launch EV priced under Rs 10 lakhs by 2027

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara's controversial feuds in industry

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

