Here's how actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with diabetes

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu openly discussed her past struggles with diabetes and her journey to recovery.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce after four years of marriage garnered significant media attention and speculation.

Samantha is actively involved in new projects, including bilingual films in Telugu and Tamil. Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her experience with diabetes.

Samantha highlighted the prevalence of diabetes and emphasized her successful recovery. Diagnosed in 2013, Samantha's determination led to her overcoming diabetes and achieving peak fitness.

Samantha made her acting debut in the 2010 Telugu film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. She became one of the most recognisable stars in the South Indian cinema industry, appearing in both Tamil and Telugu films.

Her famous films are Baana Kaathadi, Mahanati, Majili, Oh Baby, and Theri. The actress has also dabbled in online series, with a noteworthy performance in The Family Man: Season 2 and a recent cameo in the Citadel: Honey Bunny action series.

The episode, part of the worldwide Citadel brand, was directed by Raj and DK and aired on Prime Video on November 7.

Samantha has always managed to wow her audience with her acting abilities and developing appearance. Her flexibility and charisma have made her one of the most popular performers in the Indian cinema business today.

