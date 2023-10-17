Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hema Malini’s 75th Birthday Party: Madhuri Dixit, Rani, Rekha, Vidya Balan and more Bollywood divas spotted

    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 7:59 AM IST

    Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai today to honour renowned actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Esha Deol, Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, wished the actress a happy birthday. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The divas of Bollywood, Vidya Balan, Poonam, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol and Shamita Shetty reunited at Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash. The night calls for a celebration as the Dream Girl of Bollywood turned a year older. The veteran actress celebrates her 75th birthday. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The golden girl Esha Deol was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. She was seen posing and smiling for the cameras.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was spotted with a plant at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The seasoned actress is 75 years old today. As a result, a birthday celebration was held in his honour, with various celebrities from the Indian film industry strolling the red carpet. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Juhi Chawla was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Birthday girl Hema Malini’ and Bollywood star Juhi Chawla were seen posing for the cameras at the party.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Hema wore a pink saree, matching blouse and heels for the occasion. She also wore jewellery that looked amazing on her.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister, Shamita Shetty, along with their mother, joined for a group photo. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit looked pretty in saree at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actresses Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha were seen posing towards the photo area with Dr Shriram Nene and Jaggu Dada.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jaya Bachchan was spotted posing with other guests at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actresses Vidya Balan and Rekha were spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

    Bollywood OG Rekha was spotted in a beautiful saree at the veteran actress Hema Malini’s 75th birthday in Mumbai. 

