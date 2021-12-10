  • Facebook
    Happy Birthday Jayaram: 7 unknown facts about Padma Shri actor; from net worth to owning an elephant

    First Published Dec 10, 2021, 1:41 PM IST
    Malayalam star Jayaram is turning a year older today and on this special occasion, let us talk about seven interesting facts about the Padma Shri actor 

    Mollywood actor Jayaram turning 56th today and the actor's son Kalidas Jayaram took his Instagram to pen an emotional post saying, “Happy birthday, appaaaaaa. Not only do I have the greatest role model in the world to look up to, but I also have the very best friend in you! Have a great one ! I love you”.

    The social media post has also had a photo showing Kalidas Jayaram with his parents and his pet dog. Many celebrities wished for the actor who acted in more than 200 movies and received multiple awards, including Padma Shri, 2 Kerala State Film Awards, and 1 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. SO today, on his birthday, let us talk about some unknown facts about the star.

    Jayaram debuted in the 1988 Malayalam mystery film featuring Shobana. It was remade in Tamil as Manidhan Marivittan with Mohan in the lead. The film is considered a classic in Malayalam cinema.

    In the film Aparan released in 1988, Jayaram played the characters Vishwanathan and Uthaman. The actor was fortunate to work with the iconic filmmaker P Padmarajan. 

    The actor's net worth is allegedly around Rs 10 crore. But in recent years, his earnings have gone down drastically because of a lack of assignments. Jayaram is reportedly nowadays getting Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh per movie.

    Nayanthara made her debut in Jayaram’s Manasinnakkare in 2003, and the rest is history. Nayanthara is now called the lady superstar of the south film industry with the highest pay scale.

    Jayaram is a huge fan of Tamil star Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Hassan. He worked with him in many films. One in 2000 Tenali and the other was Panchathanthiram in 2002.

    Jayaram loves animals; he has a pet dog and his obsession with elephants is known to his fans. Jayaram even had an elephant named Kannan, who has worked in his film ‘Manasinakkara’. Not just that, Jayaram has even authored a book ‘Aalkoottathil Oranappokkam’, which is all about his devotion to elephants.

    Not many know that Jayaram was the first choise to play Sarath Babu’s role in the 1995 Tamil Blockbuster Muthu, but later it was played by Rajinikanth.

