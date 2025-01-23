Hailey Bieber DISMISSES divorce rumors with husband Justin Bieber; Read on

Hailey Bieber has addressed claims of Justin Bieber unfollowing her on Instagram, presenting a united front amid rumors. The couple, who married in 2018, continues to dismiss speculation about marital troubles. Through social media posts, they’ve shown support for each other, silencing the chatter

Hailey Bieber has addressed recent claims regarding her husband Justin Bieber unfollowing her on Instagram. The couple seems to be presenting a united front amid the speculation. Recently, the 28-year-old model shared a bold carousel of photos on Instagram. The post included a picture of Justin, 30, sleeping, snapshots from their Aspen vacation, and promotional images of her Rhode beauty line, according to People magazine

Earlier, Justin denied allegations that he had unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. He clarified via Instagram Stories, stating that someone had accessed his account and unfollowed his wife, expressing his suspicion by saying that things were “getting suss out here."

As reported by People, Justin also posted photos on January 18 from their Aspen trip, including moments of the pair ice skating during a romantic evening. He captioned an image of Hailey with a heartfelt message, calling her “the greatest woman” he has ever known. Additionally, Hailey was seen taking a ski lesson during their getaway

In December, Hailey appeared to address online criticism and relationship rumors by sharing a TikTok video that implied self-awareness. She reposted the video, which featured a user saying, “You’re not well, and it’s okay,” and added a hand-heart emoji along with the caption, “Me to all of you on the internet."

Despite persistent rumors of marital issues, which have plagued the couple since their 2018 wedding, they seem unfazed. A source told People in November that they laugh off the constant divorce rumors, though they find it annoying and dismiss it as background noise. Justin has recently been on an unfollowing spree, removing figures like Usher, former manager Scooter Braun, and his best man Ryan Good from his Instagram. Fans, however, noted that he continues to follow Hailey’s beauty brand, Rhode Beauty

Last month, Hailey also posted about navigating challenging situations. She referenced internet criticism by sharing a video of content creator Eyegotthyme, who said, “You’re not well, and it’s OK. You’ve made a lot of choices. The choices that you made put you in situations that you hate.” Hailey captioned the post, “Me to all of you on the Internet."

