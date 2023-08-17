Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game
The highly anticipated Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs is set to have its grand premier this weekend and before that the star-studded screening on Wednesday in Mumbai was full of retro feels. The star cast came in retro looks. The comedy-thriller is set in the backdrop of 1990s. The series has been directed by Raj and DK--by Amrita Ghosh
Varinder Chawla
The highly anticipated Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs is set to have its grand premier this weekend and before that the star-studded screening on Wednesday in Mumbai was full of retro feels. The star cast came in retro looks. The comedy-thriller is set in the backdrop of 1990s. The series has been directed by Raj and DK
Varinder Chawla
Dalqueer Salmaan looked dapper and gave major retro goals. He arrived at the screening in a white 90s-style cut out pant and funky shirt
Varinder Chawla
Sanjana Sanghi looked chic and pretty in a black-halter neck top. She paired it with blue denim pants
Varinder Chawla
Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta too graced the screening. The Shahid director was all smiling as he entered the screenng
Varinder Chawla
Actress Richa Chadha added to the glam-quotient as she entered the venue in her summery floral dress giving out happy vibes
Varinder Chawla
Shreya Dhanwanthary, the Chup actress oozed retro vibes in Red sheer sari. She looked ravishing in the saree
Varinder Chawla
Dalquer Salmaan also posed alongside his wife Amaal Sufiya who was wearing a dark-greenish dress at the screening of Guns and Gulaab
Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi upped her style game as she wore a black suit which she paired with blue pants. The actress oozed out confidence
Varinder Chawla
Rajkumar Rao looked dapper as the graced the screening in a black jacket which he paired with pants of the same color
Varinder Chawla
Rajkumar Rao also posed alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi looked smart and stylish in a black pant-suit
Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looked ravishing as she posed in a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the screening of Guns and Gulaabo