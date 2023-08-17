Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    The highly anticipated Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs is set to have its grand premier this weekend and before that the star-studded screening on Wednesday in Mumbai was full of retro feels. The star cast came in retro looks. The comedy-thriller is set in the backdrop of 1990s. The series has been directed by Raj and DK--by Amrita Ghosh

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    The highly anticipated Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs is set to have its grand premier this weekend and before that the star-studded screening on Wednesday in Mumbai was full of retro feels. The star cast came in retro looks. The comedy-thriller is set in the backdrop of 1990s. The series has been directed by Raj and DK

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Dalqueer Salmaan looked dapper and gave major retro goals. He arrived at the screening in a white 90s-style cut out pant and funky shirt

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Sanjana Sanghi looked chic and pretty in a black-halter neck top. She paired it with blue denim pants

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta too graced the screening. The Shahid director was all smiling as he entered the screenng

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Actress Richa Chadha added to the glam-quotient as she entered the venue in her summery floral dress giving out happy vibes

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Shreya Dhanwanthary, the Chup actress oozed retro vibes in Red sheer sari. She looked ravishing in the saree

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Dalquer Salmaan also posed alongside his wife Amaal Sufiya who was wearing a dark-greenish dress at the screening of Guns and Gulaab

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi upped her style game as she wore a black suit which she paired with blue pants. The actress oozed out confidence

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Rajkumar Rao looked dapper as the graced the screening in a black jacket which he paired with pants of the same color

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Rajkumar Rao also posed alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi looked smart and stylish in a black pant-suit

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday looked ravishing as she posed in a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the screening of Guns and Gulaabo

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

    Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details vma

    Are Britney Spears, Sam Asghari heading for divorce? Know details

    WATCH Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese ambassador grooves to 'Kaavaalaa' with popular YouTuber; dedicates it to Rajinikanth

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Sara and Ibrahim arrive with 'Best Dad' balloon MSW

    Saif Ali Khan's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and her brothers celebrate with 'Best Dad' balloon

    'The Princess Bride' to 'Finding Nemo': 6 movies that cheer you up no matter what MSW EAI

    'The Princess Bride' to 'Finding Nemo': 6 movies that cheer you up no matter what

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match now on sale, secure your spot

    Realme 11 5G Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23 Check expected specs camera details more gcw

    Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    Demand for multi-state probe: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death AJR

    'Demand for multi-state probe': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari raises alarm on Jadavpur University student's death

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL vma

    Alia Bhatt faces anger as netizens accuse her of 'lying' after old video of 'lipstick' goes VIRAL

    India claims second spot in mobile production produces 2 billion devices Report gcw

    India claims second spot in mobile production with 2 billion devices: Report

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon