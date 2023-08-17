Guns and Gulaabs screening: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi and others ramp up style game

The highly anticipated Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs is set to have its grand premier this weekend and before that the star-studded screening on Wednesday in Mumbai was full of retro feels. The star cast came in retro looks. The comedy-thriller is set in the backdrop of 1990s. The series has been directed by Raj and DK--by Amrita Ghosh

Dalqueer Salmaan looked dapper and gave major retro goals. He arrived at the screening in a white 90s-style cut out pant and funky shirt

Sanjana Sanghi looked chic and pretty in a black-halter neck top. She paired it with blue denim pants

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta too graced the screening. The Shahid director was all smiling as he entered the screenng

Actress Richa Chadha added to the glam-quotient as she entered the venue in her summery floral dress giving out happy vibes

Shreya Dhanwanthary, the Chup actress oozed retro vibes in Red sheer sari. She looked ravishing in the saree

Dalquer Salmaan also posed alongside his wife Amaal Sufiya who was wearing a dark-greenish dress at the screening of Guns and Gulaab

Huma Qureshi upped her style game as she wore a black suit which she paired with blue pants. The actress oozed out confidence

Rajkumar Rao looked dapper as the graced the screening in a black jacket which he paired with pants of the same color

Rajkumar Rao also posed alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi looked smart and stylish in a black pant-suit

Ananya Panday looked ravishing as she posed in a black off-shoulder dress as she entered the screening of Guns and Gulaabo